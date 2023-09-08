People often hear the word “dessert” and immediately think of a calorie- and fat-laden decadence that may set them back several hours on the treadmill. While it is true that some desserts can pack a heavy punch, others need not make people fear for their waistlines.

Desserts that feature healthy ingredients can tempt your sweet tooth and provide nutritional benefits. Such is the case when combining pomegranate and dark chocolate, two ingredients that are rich in antioxidants that can contribute to a healthier immune system. “Chocolate Covered Pomegranate Clusters” can be served as the culmination of a fancy dinner in decorative martini glasses, or taken along as a healthy trail mix of sorts in school or work lunch boxes. Enjoy this recipe, courtesy of John La Puma, M.D., ChefMD. At only 108 calories per serving, this dessert likely won’t compromise any meal plans.