Latham pair arrested for illegally photographing child

On July 28, State Police, with the assistance of Homeland Security Investigations and the Troop G Computer Crimes Unit, arrested Kristy L. Koldis, 45, of Latham, unlawful surveillance, a felony, and endangering the welfare of a child and obstructing governmental administration in the second degree, both misdemeanors. Joshua R. White, 46, also of Latham, was arrested for unlawful surveillance in the second degree and endangering the welfare of a child.

At about 5:17 p.m., Troopers received information that inappropriate photos of a child were being exchanged via the internet. The investigation determined White and Koldis reportedly took pictures of a child without their knowledge while in compromising positions.

Both were arrested and transported to the Latham barracks for processing. Both were arraigned at the Colonie Town Court and released on their own recognizance.

Koldis is employed by the Albany City School District, which placed her on administrative leave from Stephen and Harriet Myers Middle School following the notification of her arrest. White is actively involved in local youth sports, including baseball and basketball. The photos involved in this case were not taken on any school property or at athletic venues.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information about this crime or believe you may also be a victim, please contact SP Latham at 518-457-6811 or email [email protected].

Two Warrants

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to Price Chopper on Central Avenue on Thursday, July 27 for a call for service and found the subject of the call was wanted on multiple warrants.

According to reports, officers checked the name and date of birth of Paul Ashline, 48, of Green Island, and found that he had two outstanding warrants from Green Island police.

He was processed and transported to meet them.

One man, four victims at Colonie Center

COLONIE – A 37-year-old Schenectady man was arrested on Friday, July 28 at Macy’s at Colonie Center after loss prevention of the store reported a larceny in progress at the store. According to reports, a Colonie police investigation found that Jamal Shepard had burglarized three other stores in the past month.

Shepard allegedly stole additional items from stores in the mall on July 3, 13 and 23. He was charged with four counts of burglary, all felonies, and four counts of petit larceny, all misdemeanors.

Shepard was arraigned by Colonie Judge Andrew Sommers.

Burglary and larceny

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to Macy’s at Colonie Center on Saturday, July 29 at 11:27 p.m. for a report of a burglary.

Colten Lownes, 20, of Menands, was charged with burglary, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor, and sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee. He was scheduled to appear in front of Colonie Judge Andrew Sommers at 8 a.m. the next morning.

Domestic incident and warrant

ALBANY – Albany police responded to a domestic incident in the City and found that a 34-year-old woman involved was wanted by Colonie police.

Shanice Walker, of Albany, was transported to the Colonie police station on Sunday, July 30 at approximately 12:29 a.m..

She was processed and arraigned by Colonie Judge Andrew Sommers at 2 a.m.

DWI on Central Avenue, passenger had weapon

COLONIE – A 39-year-old Schenectady man was pulled over for not staying within his lane of travel in a gray Chevy Malibu on Sunday, July 30 at approximately 1:46 a.m. by Colonie police and found the driver drunk and the passenger had two weapons.

According to reports, officers observed the driver to have bloodshot and glassy eyes, slurred speech, poor coordination and an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath.

He was given,and failed, field sobriety tests and tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device and taken into custody.

At the police station he was charged with DWI, was issued tickets,and released.

He is scheduled back in Colonie Town Court on August 7.

The passenger, Todd Spottswood, 59, of Schenectady, was found to be in possession of two weapons. He had a previous felony conviction which elevated the charges.

Spottswood was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, and sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

Criminal mischief

LOUDONVILLE – Colonie police arrested a Loudonville man at his home on Sunday, July 30 after a domestic incident earlier in the day.

Robert Cure, 45, allegedly damaged a victim’s vehicle near the intersection of Knob Hill Road and Wendy’s Place.

He was charged with felony criminal mischief and arraigned in Colonie Town Court.

Asleep on Central, DWI and DWAI, no license

COLONIE – Officers found a car stopped on Central Avenue facing westbound on Sunday, July 30 at 3:46 a.m. near the intersection of Reynolds Street, and the driver was sleeping.

According to reports, the driver, a 37-year-old man from the Bronx, was observed to have glassy eyes and have an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath.

He was given, and failed, field sobriety tests and tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device. The man did not have a valid license.

Later, at the police station, he provided a breath sample that returned a .07 percent BAC.

He was charged with DWI, DWAI and aggravated unlicensed operation, all misdemeanors, and ticketed for drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle.

He was given an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on August 14 and released.

Unruly customer at Dunkin Donuts

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to the Dunkin Donuts on Wolf Road for a report of trouble with a customer on Sunday, July 30 at 7:55 a.m. .

According to reports, the customer, Lauren Tusi, 32, of Plymouth, Mass., was told to leave and not return to the store. After an argument, Tusi did return and try to make entry into the store by allegedly forcing her way through the locked front door and in the process, damaged it.

Tusi was charged with burglary and criminal mischief, both felonies, and arraigned by Colonie Judge Andrew Sommers.

Assault with a weapon

LATHAM – On Sunday, July 30 at approximately 4:38 p.m., Colonie police responded to a residence for a domestic incident and arrested a resident on assault and weapon charges.

Maryam Adbulrida, 33, of Latham, was charged with felony assault with a weapon, criminal possession of a weapon, and assault with intent to cause physical injury, both misdemeanors.

She was arraigned in Colonie Town Court by Judge Andrew Sommers.

Burglary and warrant at Macy’s

COLONIE – A 50-year old Schenectady man who previously trespassed from Macy’s at Colonie Center for allegedly stealing from the store was arrested again for allegedly stealing from the same store on Sunday, July 30. He was also wanted by police.

Cly Rosario-Clavijo was charged with burglary, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

He was processed on the charges and the warrant and arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Andrew Sommers.

Outside warrant and possession of a forged instrument

COLONIE – Fernado Ramos, 56, of Schenectady, was a passenger in a car that was pulled over by Colonie police for traffic violations on Monday, July 31 at 1:05 a.m..

He was processed and transported to meet officers from the City of Schenectady.

Another man in the vehicle was also charged by Colonie police for possession of a forged instrument, a felony, and arrested.

Richar Concepcion-matos, 30, of Schenectady, was sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee and was scheduled to be arraigned by Colonie Judge Norman Massry at 8 a.m..

Felony warrant at hotel

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to the Econo Lodge on Central Avenue on Monday, July 31 at approximately 2:50 a.m. and found a Menands woman was wanted for a felony charge.

Nyquasia Saxon, 21, was taken into custody and Menands police arrived at the hotel for the outstanding warrant.

Grand larceny and falsifying records

COLONIE – A Schenectady woman turned herself in to Colonie police on Monday, July 31 in connection with an August 2022 incident at Demarco’s restaurant on Central Avenue.

Jennifer Heffernan, 42, was charged with grand larceny and falsifying business records, both felonies. She was processed and arraigned.

Multiple burglary and larceny charges and warrant

COLONIE – On Monday, July 31 an Albany man was transported from the Albany County jail after he was detained on a warrant from Colonie in connection with a April 12, 2022 incident at Price Chopper in Latham.

Daniel Hammon, 36, was charged with two counts of burglary, both felonies, and three counts of petit larceny, all misdemeanors, and processed on the warrant for not showing up for court. He was arraigned.

Hammon was previously arrested by Colonie police with another man for grand larceny in October for allegedly stealing from multiple Lowes stores.

Warrant

COLONIE – Joseph Hall, 37, of Schenectady was transported from the Schenectady County jail on Monday, July 31 to face an outstanding warrant.

The warrant was for not showing up for court in August 2022. He was arraigned.

Two warrants

COLONIE – A homeless man was transported from the Albany County jail on Monday, July 31 to face two warrants in Colonie Town Court.

Saki Gibson, 29, was charged with petit larceny and processed on the warrant for failing to appear in court in May. He was arraigned.

Felony warrant

LATHAM – Colonie police took a Troy woman into custody at the Laquinta Inn on Monday, July 31 at approximately 3:57 p.m. for an outstanding warrant from State Police.

Erica Fredette, 32, was transported to State Police to be processed on the felony warrant.

Felony DWI and no license

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to the area of Central Avenue and Wolf Road for a report of a vehicle annoying other drivers on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at approximately 4:43 a.m. and found the driver to be impaired.

According to reports, the driver, Albert Bruton, 29, of Albany was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

He was arrested at the scene, had prior DWI convictions and did not have a license.

Bruton was charged with felony DWI and felony aggravated unlicensed operation, and aggravated unlicensed operation – alcohol, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for two counts of drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle and parking in a specific area.

He was transported to the police station and released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on August 9.