DELMAR – Joseph Thomas Melcher, 69, of Delmar, New York, passed away on August 16, 2023, after a long and courageous journey with brain cancer. He left this world peacefully at home with his wife and children by his side.

Joe was born on March 20, 1954, in Evansville, Indiana. Joe obtained a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Public Administration at Indiana University, Bloomington. After graduating, he started his career in Albany, New York at the New York State Division of Budget and continued at the New York State Public Service Commission. Joe loved his work and colleagues. He retired in 2017 after 39 years of service.

While at Indiana University, Joe met his wife and love of his life, Cecilia. They lovingly raised four children in Delmar during their 48-year marriage. Joe always prioritized his family and faith in God. He was a longtime parishioner of St. Thomas the Apostle Church.

Joe loved Lionel train sets and displaying them under the Christmas tree. He loved swimming and even swam across the Ohio River, and back, in his youth. In his retirement, he became fascinated with researching his family’s genealogy. He will be remembered for his strength, faith, and endless kindness. He always had a joke up his sleeve, was ready to play any game, was quick to smile and laugh, and was a gentle soul. Joe managed the ups and downs of life with cancer with grace and wisdom. Surviving brain cancer for over 34 years was truly a miracle. Joe was an inspiration to all who knew him.

Joe was predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Rosemary Melcher. He is survived by his wife, Cecilia Melcher, daughter Emily Ingram (James Ingram), son Matthew Melcher (Lisa Ahlemeyer), son Mark Melcher (Natalia Konyushenko), daughter Alison Melcher (Christopher Wright) and grandchildren, Quinn Melcher, Lucy Ingram, Alexis Melcher, Oliver Melcher, and Zoe Melcher. He is also survived by his brother, John Melcher (Maritza Melcher) sister, Mary Anne Baumgart (Brad Baumgart), and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces, great-nephews.

Visitation will be held at Applebee Funeral Home on Thursday, August 24th from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. The funeral will be held at St Thomas the Apostle Church on Friday, August 25th at 10:00 am followed by a burial at the Our Lady of Help Christians Cemetery. There will be a reception at Martel’s Restaurant at Capital Hills on Friday, August 25th at 12:00 pm. Donations may be made to either the American Brain Tumor Association or the Delmar Fire Department.