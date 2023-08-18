TROY – Four years have passed since Nippertown co-founder Greg Charles Haymes died. In remembrance of the journalist, artist and musician, the exhibition “In Memoriam: Works by G.C. Haymes” will be on display at Carmen’s Cafe in Troy for the next few months. An opening reception will be held Thursday, Aug. 24, from 5:30-8 p.m.

The exhibition, according to Haymes’ widow and musician, Sara Ayers, will focus on the fact that Haymes would find art everywhere and saw art in everything, no matter what materials were at hand.

When Haymes died, Ayers, along with her friend, Jim Lewis of Springwood Studios and the Carmen’s Cafe staff, started putting the exhibition together in 2019. However, the pandemic hit, and Ayers didn’t go into Troy for two years.

It was only when Ayers went out to lunch with a friend at the cafe that she reunited with Lewis again. Lewis wanted to set up the exhibition, and suddenly Ayers and Lewis returned to the project.

“I’m pretty excited about it, it’s coming together, and I have almost everything ready,” Ayers said. “It’s going to be a variety of different works that he did over the years.”

According to Ayers, Haymes’ art was seen as ‘environmentally conscious’

“He was environmentally conscious, but I think even more than that, he would just see the beauty of something, something that you or I would think is trash and he would say, ‘Oh no it’s beautiful, let’s use it for some art,’” she said. “It pained him to throw anything away, and he was always searching for ways to be inspired by detritus.”

The artworks to be featured in the exhibit were comprised of recycled materials in some form. Most of the art was made from recycled paper, leaf tattoo works created by dried leaves, a flower series created on printer paper using pen, pencil, watercolor and nail polish, digital photograms made from a flatbed scanner, a plastic horse, and sculptures made from rusty objects.

Ayers will also have two books for sale at the opening and throughout the exhibition period. In 2020, Ayers published a retrospective of Greg’s artworks with prints of things he created over the years. She also re-printed a book that he made in 1974, “Madre Gada,” a text-based artwork featuring short poems written by Haymes, laid out with a manual typewriter to create images on the page.

The proceeds from the books and artwork will be donated to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society in his memory.

Why donate to MHHS?

The humane society was Haymes’ favorite charity, and he and Ayers adopted a dog there. Ayers said she tries to donate to the organization yearly as it’s a worthwhile cause.

When the couple was still running Nippertown, they ran the gala and fundraiser, “Art Saves Animals,” held yearly at MHHS for a number of years. Eventually, the event had run its course after Haymes died and the event organizer that they worked with, Nancy Larabee, moved on to a different job.

“It was a fun thing while it was going on.” Ayers said. “It’s time to move on to new things.”

Origins of Haymes’ creativity

Originally from Buffalo, Haymes was inspired by his father, Charles Haymes, also an established painter, to create art. He also had the support of his mother and sister, Yvonne, in everything he did from art, music and writing.

“He was constantly supported and encouraged from a very young age,” Ayers added. “He started his first band when he was 15, and they played all over Buffalo. The family always showed up and his dad made him business cards and posters.”

Haymes later attended SUNY Albany to major in theater and minor in poetry. He never obtained a business degree and got a job within that field. Although he had an interest in drawing as a child, he began creating more art while in college and after graduation.

Haymes continued on with his art creations over the years. Most of the art that he made was in private and it wasn’t shown to anyone. Creating art, according to Ayers, was a lifelong interest of his. Although playing music helped pay the bills, art remained an important part of Haymes’ life.

“There was always music, and then later on there was all his writing and reviewing and stuff,” she said. “There was never really enough time to do all the art that he wanted. He was hoping to do more in retirement, but of course that didn’t happen.”

Haymes, growing up, worked as a musician and didn’t get his first “job” job until he was 35 years old. He was always looking for something that was interesting to him and that he could be good at.

Haymes, under the name “Sarge Blotto” was hired by Peter Iselin, founder of Metroland to serve as a music critic. Iselin noted that Haymes had a gift for writing, and with his musical interests, he was a perfect fit for the job. Haymes also served as a music critic for the Albany Times Union and The Gazette prior to co-founding Nippertown.

Why at Carmen’s Cafe?

The last time a memorial gathering was held for Haymes was in May 2019 at the Egg Performing Arts Center. Having the art exhibition at Carmen’s Cafe, located at 198 First St. in Troy, was ideal for Ayers since the space is small, easy to walk around to view the art, and its staff are warm and friendly.

“It’s going to be a great show and the opening is gonna be quite the party,” Ayers said.

“The art exhibition will be a great way to honor Greg’s memory and celebrate his creativity.”

Ayers estimated the exhibit would run through the end of the year. Since the cafe doesn’t change out the exhibits very often, Ayers thinks it could be on view for a few months or possibly longer, pending the cafe owners. Currently, the ending date is up in the air.

Ayers, through the exhibit, is helping to keep Haymes’ memory alive not only for herself but for everyone else who knows him.

“It’s going to be quite the party, and it’ll be great to see everybody again.” Ayers concluded. “Some of these people I’m going to be seeing, I haven’t seen since before the pandemic, so it will be quite the reunion.”