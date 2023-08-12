Stabbing with a screwdriver in Colonie

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to a residence and arrested a Colonie woman for allegedly stabbing a victim with a screwdriver several times during a domestic incident on Thursday, July 20 at approximately 11:47 p.m.

According to reports, police charged Amber Klein, 30, with assault with intent to cause physical injury with a weapon, a felony, and criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor.

Klein was arraigned by Colonie Judge David Green.

Aggravated DWI on Wolf Road

COLONIE – On Thursday, July 20, Colonie police responded to and investigated a property-damage accident near 59 Wolf Road and found an Amsterdam man to be intoxicated behind the wheel.

According to reports, the driver, 35, had a blood alcohol content above .18 percent and was charged with aggravated DWI. He was also ticketed for failing to keep right on a two-lane road.

DWI in the middle of Central Avenue

COLONIE – On Friday, July 21 at approximately 3:44 a.m., Colonie police found a car stopped in the middle of Central Avenue near California Avenue.

The vehicle was running, the driver was slumped over, and the vehicle was in gear. After waking up and interviewing the driver, a 28-year-old Albany man, officers observed him to have bloodshot eyes, poor motor coordination and a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath. According to reports there was an open container of an alcoholic beverage in the center cup holder. The man also did not have a valid driver’s license.

The man was given,and failed, field sobriety tests and tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device and taken into custody.

He was charged with aggravated DWI because his BAC was over .18 percent. The man was also ticketed with operating a motor vehicle without a license and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle.

He was released on an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on Monday, July 31.

Bench warrant

COLONIE – Stillwater police arrested Zachary Barry, 34, of Stillwater on Friday, July 21 for an outstanding warrant for not showing up to Colonie Town Court in June.

Barry was processed on the warrant and released on an appearance ticket for Wednesday, Aug. 9.

Bench warrant

COLONIE – Colonie police traveled to the Rensselaer County jail on Friday, July 21 and picked up Robert Pagan on an outstanding warrant from Colonie Town Court for not showing up for court in January.

Pagan and a woman were arrested in Colonie on November 17 and charged with possession of a forged instrument and grand larceny, both felonies, and petit larceny and criminal possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanors. He was also charged in another incident at that time.

He was arraigned by Town Judge Norman Massry.

DWI on Albany Shaker Road

COLONIE – A 23-year-old Albany man was stopped for multiple traffic violations on Albany Shaker Road on Saturday, July 22 at approximately 11:27 p.m. and found to be intoxicated.

The man was taken into custody at the scene and charged with DWI and ticketed with drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle, insufficient tail lights, stopping on a highway and not wearing his seatbelt.

He was given an appearance ticket for Monday, July 24.

Two warrants

COLONIE– Colonie police arrested an Albany man after he was found going through cars at Lia Honda on Sunday, July 23.

An investigation determined that Morris Bonds, 52, had open warrants from the Town of Colonie and the City of Albany. He was arrested and processed on the warrants then issued an appearance ticket and transported to meet Albany police.

Bench warrant

COLONIE – An Albany woman was transported to the Colonie police station on Monday, July 24 from a local jail because she had an open warrant for not showing up for court in May.

Jessica Ward, 40, was arrested on May 4 for bail jumping in Colonie after an incident at Cumberland Farms on Central Avenue.

She was given an appearance ticket for the warrant and sent back to jail. Ward is scheduled back in Colonie Town Court on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Grand larceny, criminal mischief and warrant

COLONIE – Colonie police picked up an Albany man from the Rensselaer County jail on Monday, July 24 for an outstanding warrant and also charged him for an incident at Seymour’s Motorsports in Latham that took place in December.

David Kelly, 37, was charged with grand larceny and criminal mischief, both felonies and also processed on the warrant. He was arraigned by Colonie Judge Andrew Sommers and sent back to the Rensselaer County jail.

Bench warrant

COLONIE – Staff from the Rensselaer County jail brought Christopher Ward, 46, who is homeless, over to the Colonie police station on Monday, July 24 to be processed on an open warrant.

Ward did not show up for court in October. He was arraigned by Colonie Judge Andrew Sommers and sent back to the jail.

Warrant again

COLONIE – A homeless man was in Colonie Town Court again on Monday, July 24 because he did not show up for court.

Most recently, Jamey Musto, 35, was transported from the Rensselaer County jail to be arraigned for not showing up in June.

Green Island police detained Musto on Monday, June 12 for not showing up for court in March. He was given an appearance ticket and released. Musto was due back in court on June 14 but did not appear.

He was arraigned this time by Colonie Town Judge Andrew Sommers.

Warrant and

warrant again

COLONIE – On Monday, July 24, staff from the Saratoga County jail transported a homeless man to Colonie Town Court again for not showing up to court. This time, the date was April.

On March 27, Colonie police traveled to meet State Police after they located and detained Ian Osgood, 25, of Saratoga Springs, on a bench warrant for not showing up for a November court date. He was also wanted in the City of Albany on a warrant but declined to take him at that time.

Osgood was given an appearance ticket for Monday, April 10 and released. This time, he was arraigned by Judge Andrew Sommers and held.

Bench warrant

COLONIE – Staff from the Albany County jail transported a 19-year-old Troy man to Colonie police on Monday, July 24 for an open warrant. Officers arrested Amarion Stevens for not showing up for court in October and he was arraigned by Colonie Judge Andrew Sommers and held.

County warrant

COLONIE – A Glenville man was detained and brought to Colonie police station for an outstanding Albany County Court bench warrant on Tuesday, July 25 at approximately 4:12 a.m..

Jason Wright, 41, was processed on the warrant for not showing up for court in April and sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

2017 warrant

WATERVLIET – During a traffic stop on Tuesday, July 25, Watervliet police detained a Strasburg, Vir. man who had an outstanding Albany County Court warrant since 2017.

Craig Nelson, 34, also had a number of other open local and out-of-state warrants. He was processed and sent to the Albany County jail.

Domestic and outside warrant

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to a domestic incident at the Best Value Inn on Central Avenue on Thursday, July 27 at approximately 12:32 a.m. and found an Albany man was wanted.

Anthony Johnson, 41, was transported to meet Troy police.

This story appeared on page 12 of the August 9, 2023 print edition of the Colonie Spotlight