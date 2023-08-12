DWAI-Drugs and Meth

GLENMONT – Bethlehem police responded to CVS on Route 9W on Tuesday, July 25 at approximately 2:03 p.m. for the report of a man walking around the parking lot erratically. According to reports, the man briefly disappeared, but then was spotted in a car at the drive-thru window by staff of the store.

Upon arrival, officers located the vehicle, still at the drive thru, and asked the driver, a 35-year-old Ravena man, to pull into a parking spot.

Officers observed the driver had signs of impairment and performed field sobriety tests, which he failed or refused to perform. The man tested negative on a pre-screening device for breath alcohol. While interviewing the driver, he said he consumed half of an edible earlier in the day.

The man was taken into custody and transported to the police station.

He provided a breath sample that returned a .00 percent BAC and a Drug Recognition Expert from the Albany County Sheriff’s Office evaluated the man.

He refused to provide a blood sample for testing and analysis. While completing an inventory of the vehicle, officers found 2.42 grams of methamphetamine.

He was charged with DWAI-Drugs and criminal possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanors. The man was given a bill of particulars and issued an appearance ticket for Bethlehem Town Court on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Grand larceny

GLENMONT – A Schenectady man turned himself in to Bethlehem Police on Saturday, July 29, three days after he was identified by employees at Lowes on Route 9W in a larceny where two men loaded a 50-gallon gas water heater and a gas backpack leaf blower on a cart and left the store.

Officers were able to use facial recognition software to match Michael Brown, 52, as the driver of the getaway car by the license plate description. Police made contact with Brown’s parole officer and eventually with Brown the next day. He agreed to turn himself in.

Brown was charged with grand larceny and conspiracy and sent to the Albany County Jail as a pre-arraignment detainee. He was arraigned by Bethlehem Town Judge Ryan Donovan and sent back to the jail until a hearing on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

DWI on Route 85

SLINGERLANDS – Bethlehem police observed a 2020 Grey GMC traveling westbound at 83 mph on Route 85 near the Albany city line on Sunday, July 30 at approximately 2:03 a.m. and performed a traffic stop.

Officers observed the driver, a 27-year-old Albany man, to have bloodshot and glassy eyes, slurred speech and an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from the vehicle.

According to reports, the officer also observed an empty Twisted Tea box on the floor of the passenger side and an empty Twisted Tea can in the door.

The man was given and failed field sobriety tests and tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device.

At the police station he provided a breath sample that returned a .14 percent BAC.

The man was charged with DWI and ticketed for speeding. He was given a bill of particulars and issued an appearance ticket for Bethlehem Town Court on Tuesday, Aug. 15 and given a courtesy ride to his residence.