COLONIE – Summer is fast approaching, and the Village of Colonie has plenty of events planned for the season.

The Village of Colonie Family and Recreation Center has announced its late-spring and summer activities calendar. This year will include the return of the Tuesday Nights in the Park concert series at Cook Park, The Gillette Carnaval, and the opening of the Summer Sheds.

“Summertime has always been filled with fun activities and events throughout the village and we encourage all our residents to come together and take advantage of the many amenities we have to offer.” Mayor Tom Tobin said.

Community events:

Thursday, May 18-Monday, May 29: The Gillette Carnival will feature rides and attractions for everyone.

Saturday, June 3: The Colonie Fire Company will be holding its Open House, full of safety information and fun.

Saturday, June 10: Family Fun Day offers fun, food and music for a great day in Cook Park.

Tuesday, June 13- Tuesday, Aug. 29: Tuesday Concerts in the Park return with a full schedule of musical entertainment and dancing. Food will be available from Mike’s Hot Dogs food truck.

Monday, June 26: The Summer Sheds will open at Cook Park and Locust Park with summer staff offering games and crafts for kids to enjoy on summer weekdays.

Monday, Aug. 14: The Annual Ice Cream Social will give everyone an opportunity to celebrate the end of summer and enjoy treats.

The Tuesday Nights In The Park concert series has been a part of the village for over 19 years. Formed in 2004, the event is put on by the village’s Mayor Tom Tobin, Deputy Mayor Ed Sim, Trustees Patty Schwartz Lockhart, Art White and Jim Rubino, and is funded completely through donations. All concerts are free and open to the public.

Tuesday Nights In

The Park Lineup

June 13: The Lustre Kings

June 20: The Accents

June 27: Electric City Horns

July 11: T.S. Ensemble

July 18: Joe’s Boys

July 25: Skeeter Creek

Aug. 1: Triskele

Aug. 8: Capt. Squeeze and the Zydeco Monsters

Aug. 15: Hair Of The Dog

Aug. 22: Jim Gaudet and The Railyard Boys

Aug. 29: New York Players

All performances will take place at Frank A. Leak Amphitheater at Cook Park at 6:30 p.m. Rain dates will be on the following day (Wednesday) at the amphitheater, weather pending. If there is inclement weather on the rain date, the concert will be canceled.

The Village has plenty of amenities for residents and visitors to explore.

Those amenities include visiting pocket parks like Locust Park, Milton Park, Cook Park and Bauer Trail. Young children can play outdoors on the Cook Park playground and take part in tee ball and baseball with the Colonie Little League. Residents and visitors can walk their dogs at the dog park and explore lots of open spaces.

Interested pickleball players can play on two pickleball courts located at Locust Park and four courts at Milton Park. Soon, players can play pickleball on three courts at Cook Park.

The air-conditioned Family Recreation Center, located at 3 Thunder Road, is open during the week. Inside is a full basketball court, a game room with air hockey, ping pong and a pool table. A classroom with games and public computers is also available. The use of the Recreation Center is free for residents of the South Colonie School District (must show ID).

In the summer, the Senior Center, located within Village Hall, is designated as a Red Cross cooling station in times of need.

Contact the Family Recreation Center, 3 Thunder Road, (518) 218-7782 with any questions.