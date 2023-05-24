DELMAR ­— May 23 marks the unveiling of the first historic marker placement of 2023 in the Town of Bethlehem. It recognizes 116 Elsmere Avenue as the site of the farmhouse of Revolutionary War lieutenant and German settler John Leonard and his wife, Cornelia Richter.

“It is exciting and long overdue to have such recognition in this part of town,” said Karen Beck, President of the Bethlehem Historical Association. “Hopefully, this marker will inspire others to take an interest in Elsmere’s rich history. We are indebted to Bill Ketzer. It is his passion and determination that made this happen.”

When Town Historian William Ketzer and Heather Cohen purchased the property, Ketzer was intrigued by the items that he found while gardening. What they found ‘inspired him’ to look into the property’s history and the story it had to tell.

“We began to dig up artifacts,” he said. “Such as feet from a claw-foot club, horse shoes, architectural things like nails, coal, glass, brick, and ceramics.”

The process of recognizing the historical location began in April 2021, when Beverwyck Archaeology, LLC., conducted an archaeological survey on the property. Their findings uncovered and documented a rich history.

Johannes Leanart (anglicized in America to ‘John Leonard’) was born in 1739. His exact arrival in North America as a German immigrant is uncertain. However, evidence suggests his presence in the area as early as 1767, with his marriage to Cornelia Richter.

Throughout the war, Leonard served alongside well-known Bethlehem names such as ‘Slingerland’ and ‘Becker’. By March 1780, he had been promoted to First Lieutenant. His service included playing a vital role in the Continental Army’s pivotal victory at Saratoga. He played a role in warding off the numerous Loyalist attacks on the old stockade and Stone Fort in Schoharie.

After Leonard returned home from the war, he was granted land bounty rights as payment for his wartime service. According to local lore, the house at 116 Elsmere Avenue was built by a British Loyalist whose land was possibly taken during the war. Following Britain’s defeat, he may have abandoned it.

A survey map gave Beverwyck Archaeology “a strong sense of where the original house stood,” noted Ketzer. Beverwyck Archaeology took measurements based on the survey and calculated the location of the home.

The original house on the property was razed just after World War II in preparation for the construction of the current home. There are no documented photographs of the original house, but it is estimated that the home was large enough to accommodate Leonard and Richter’s family of ten children.

The historic site is the first to be built on Elsmere Avenue. The road has historical significance because it was formerly a dirt carriage road to Leonard’s farm from Feura Bush Road. Leonard was laid to rest in an unmarked grave on the grounds of Hamagrael Elementary School, which provides an indication of how large his farm was.

“I’m excited because it’s been a couple years in the making,” said Ketzer regarding the unveiling. “And it achieves my goals as a historian.”

This landmark is part of a broader initiative to maintain the existing markers by repairing and refurbishing them, cataloging them, and replacing the markers that have disappeared.

“I look at this as a larger part of what the town is looking to do in regard to protecting and celebrating our significant historical resources,” said Ketzer.