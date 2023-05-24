TROY — The annual Troy Hidden Garden tour, a fundraiser benefiting the Friends of Prospect Park, will be held rain or shine on Thursday, May 25, from 4- 7:30 p.m.

“There is nothing like seeing the excitement on people’s faces when they walk into these hidden spaces,” said Peter Grimm, president of the Friends of Prospect Park. “Visitors don’t only see gardens, but also the personalities of people who live in Troy. In the past, some tour goers have even decided to move here to Troy after experiencing our neighborhoods through the garden tour.”

There are more than 30 private and semi private gardens on the self-guided walking tour this year, located throughout the Washington Park, Historic Sage and adjoining neighborhoods of downtown Troy. Tour goers may park and check in any time after 4 p.m. in the Russell Sage College parking lot on First Street to receive the tour map.

The gardens may be visited in any order, though tour goers may be steered toward certain gardens first to alleviate crowding. Since visiting all gardens on the tour during the event hours is unlikely, there are four suggested garden cluster tour routes between .5 miles and .8 miles walking distance.

Admission to the Troy Hidden Garden Tour is $15 in advance and $20 at check-in. Advance tickets are available online at: https://www.hiddengardentour.com/tickets or you can purchase advance physical tickets at Truly Rhe at 1 Broadway in Troy or at the parking lot before the event (cash only).

Earlier Date Than Last Year

The one-day Troy Hidden Garden Tour, now in its 24th year, has attracted more than 1,000 tour goers in a single day in previous years.

Historically, the tour has been held on the fourth Thursday in May. For the previous two years, the event was held in June. Organizers have restored the tour’s pre-pandemic May date this year.

About Friends

of Prospect Park

The Hidden Garden Tour is presented by The Friends of Prospect Park, a 501(c)3 nonprofit. All proceeds from the Hidden Garden Tour benefit ongoing improvement projects in Prospect Park, located on Congress Street in Troy.

Since 1996, The Friends of Prospect Park have worked to enhance enjoyment of the Park through annual brush-ups, playground improvements, updated signage, increased musical programming, bulb and tree plantings, new benches, with further upgrades planned.