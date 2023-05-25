Creativity in bloom

Celebrate warmer days with some cool craft tutorials from Creativebug, an online resource for Bethlehem cardholders that provides thousands of high-quality, on-trend arts and crafts instructional videos.

Learn how to crochet and amiguri turtle or potted cactus, upcycle a T-shirt into yarn, create a pop-up floral greeting card and so much more with step-by-step instructional videos. You will need your library card to start an account so you can revisit past projects or pick up where you left off on a current one.

New classes are added daily. To see what you can do

at Creativebug, visit www.creativebug.com/lib/.

Your library outside

When the weather’s nice, please check out one of our many outdoor spaces for reading and relaxing.

Enjoy a picnic at one of our shaded accessible tables, or tap into our Free Library WiFi while working or studying al fresco. Kids will love an interactive stroll around the grounds while enjoying our latest Story Stroll featuring “Wish” by Chris Saunders. Or just chill out on our Ian Boegel Memorial Patio, a welcoming outdoor nook just off the Children’s Place filled with fun-sized furniture and whimsical decorations.

Juneteenth

jamboree

Join us for a special Juneteenth story time for school-aged kids Wednesday, May 31, at 4 p.m. Listen to “Juneteenth Jamboree” by Carole Boston Weatherford, followed by a video of the author talking about another of her wonderful books, “Schomburg: The Man Who Built a Library.” We will then create Juneteenth flags to be used to decorate the library’s book display honoring the many contributions Black people have made to children’s literature. For ages 6-11.

Registration for this event will close May 29. Visit our calendar at bethlehem.librarycalendar.com to sign up.

Stories and a craft

We added three additional story times to our June calendar that also feature a fun craft. These story times take place on a Thursday at 10 a.m. They are recommended for ages 3 and up. Registration is required. Visit our calendar at bethlehem.librarycalendar.com to sign up.

June 8: Get Hopping! Story Time and Craft

Enjoy a RIBBETING frog-themed story time and craft, where we’ll make origami frogs that jump.

June 15: Bumblebee Story Time and Craft

Join us for a buzzing story time and bee-autiful craft.

June 22: Seashells Story Time and Craft

Join us for a seashell-themed story time and craft decorating seashells.

Memorial Day closing

Bethlehem Public Library will be closed Memorial Day weekend Saturday-Monday, May 27-29. Be sure to look for us in the Town of Bethlehem Memorial Day parade on Monday!