BETHLEHEM – The Town of Bethlehem Parks and Recreation Department has revealed its summer guidebook for the 2023 season. The department offers a wide range of programs and activities for residents and visitors to take advantage of this season.

The Elm Avenue Pool Complex opens Friday, June 9, and will remain open through Aug. 27, for swimming, diving, and adaptive swim classes, as well as senior lap swim, aqua Zumba and toddler splash.

Residents can either pay for pool entry on a pay-as-you-go basis or purchase a season pass. All payment transactions for pool access and season passes must be completed by debit card and Mastercard, Visa, Amex and Discover.

New this year is the use of a pool fob. The fob features a barcode that is scanned by pool staff to gain entry. Residents can use their cell phones to take a photo of the barcode and have it scanned via phone photo or physical fob. Residents must obtain the fob at the Elm Avenue Park Office.

With the updated pool fob, Bethlehem residents can reserve the shelter and nearby grassy areas near the splash islands for parties.

Park events

Residents and visitors are encouraged to attend many of the park’s free special events this season, unless noted. Schedule for the following events are as follows;

Saturday, May 20: Walk & Roll Fest.,10 a.m.-1 p.m., Rear lot of 250 Delaware Ave.

Wednesday, May 31: National Senior and Fitness Day, noon-3:30 p.m., Elm Avenue Park, Large Pavillion

Thursday,June 15-Thursday, August 17: Thursdays In The Park Event Series

Tuesday, July 4: 4th of July Family Day, noon-8 p.m., Elm Avenue Pool Complex.

Tuesday, August 1: National Night Out, 5-8 p.m, Elm Avenue Park

Tuesday, August 1: Late Night Movie at The Pool, 8:15 p.m., Elm Avenue Pool Complex

Thursdays in the Park

The Parks and Recreation Department, Bethlehem Public Library, and Friends of Bethlehem Parks and Recreation teamed up to bring back the event series. All shows begin at 6 p.m. at the special events lawn (adjacent to the pool entrance) at Elm Avenue Park, unless another alternate park location is noted. If the event is canceled due to rain, all efforts will be made to reschedule the event.

Schedule

Tuesday, June 15: Robert Rogers Puppet Company

Tuesday, June 22: Jester Jim

Tuesday, June 29: The GB-Five Band at South Bethlehem Park

Tuesday, July 6: One Heart Band

Tuesday, July 13: Ron Cain the Magician

Tuesday, July 20: Two Of A Kind

Tuesday, July 27: David Engel

Tuesday, Aug. 3: Bethlehem Central School District High School Cabaret Night

Tuesday, Aug. 10: Andy The Music Man at Henry Hudson Park

Tuesday, Aug. 17: Red Dirt Highway

Children entering grades one through seven can take part in early care, late care, and the Discovery Day Camp at Elm Avenue Park and the Town Park Pool. Children can also learn the fundamentals of 10 sports and take part in youth tennis, baseball, softball and soccer camps.

All ages

Young children can enjoy a teddy bear picnic, learn African drumming, enjoy a late night swim and music at the Elm Avenue Pool Complex at a SCREAMS teen luau, take part in STEAM activities, join a theater program, and take part in cabaret.

Seniors can take classes in yoga, sunrise yoga, beginner pickleball, t’ai chi, Zumba, weight training, 45+ softball, dance lessons, age-reversing workouts, African drumming, and learn from a teenager how to use a mobile device.

Residents and non-residents must pay a fee to take part in classes. The only exceptions are the free tennis play day and the Seniors and Teens Talk Technology events, both of which are free.

To read more about the summer activities, residents and non-residents can visit the Town of Bethlehem Parks and Recreation Website, townofbethlehem.org and read the summer park playbook.