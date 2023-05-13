Assault rifle at Cumberland Farms

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to an altercation on Saturday, April 29 at approximately 12:46 a.m. where a Rotterdam man allegedly menaced people with a rifle at Cumberland Farms on Central Avenue.

Police performed a traffic stop a short distance from the store and found 42-year-old Desi Arnez Brown in possession of an assault rifle.

He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon – assault rifle, a felony and criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor. He was taken into custody without incident, processed and arraigned in Colonie Town Court.

Bail jumping and bench warrant

COLONIE – A Troy man was the subject of a welfare check on Saturday, April 22 and officers found he was wanted for not showing up for court.

Garrett Ost, 29, was taken into custody and charged with bail jumping, a misdemeanor, and processed on the warrant. He was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Norman Massry.

Criminal

contempt

COLONIE – While investigating a domestic incident, Colonie police found that a homeless man was in violation of an order of protection and arrested him on Saturday, April 22 at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Morris Road.

Robert Dickerson, 37, was charged with felony criminal contempt because of a previous conviction and also harassment – physical contact, a violation.

Dickerson was processed and sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

Aggravated

family offense

LATHAM – A homeless man was found to be in violation of an order of protection for the second time after a domestic incident on Saturday, April 22 at approximately 11:51 a.m. on Sheldon Avenue.

Brian Matwa, 56, was charged with aggravated family offense and criminal contempt, both felonies. He was processed by Colonie police and arraigned by Colonie Town Judge David Green.

Warrant

COLONIE – A 22-year-old Albany man was brought over from the Albany County jail on Monday, April 24 on an active warrant for trespass.

Diontae Mason was arraigned in Colonie Town Court on the charge related to a November incident in the town.

Bench warrant from 2019

COLONIE – A 17-year-old Albany man was brought over from the Albany County jail on Monday, April 24 to face charges he did not show up for court on charges stemming from a December 2019 incident.

The minor was arraigned in Colonie Town Court.

DWI on Lansing Road

COLONIE – Colonie police stopped a man operating a black 2022 Toyota Camry near the intersection of Lansing Road North and Central Avenue on Tuesday, April 25 at approximately 1:37 a.m. and found him to be drunk.

According to reports, when officers interviewed the 20-year-old Hudson man, the observed that he had bloodshot and watery eyes, slow and slurred speech and had an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath. He was given and failed field sobriety tests and tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device.

He was taken into custody and charged with DWI, ticketed for speeding, issued an appearance ticket and released.

He is due back in court on Monday, May 8.

Bench warrant then felony warrant

COLONIE – A homeless man was arrested by Saratoga Springs police on Wednesday, April 26 for an outstanding warrant in Colonie. Andrew Higgins, 23, was picked up by Colonie police at the State Police barracks in Latham and sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

After he was arraigned later that night, it was discovered that Higgins was also wanted in the City of Troy for a felony charge.

Higgins was transferred to Troy police to face charges there.

Conspiracy, petit larceny and fails to appear

COLONIE – An Albany man was arrested by Colonie police on Thursday, April 27 at approximately 5:03 p.m. on Dott Avenue on the strength of an arrest warrant.

Robert Shufelt, 40, of Albany was charged with criminal possession of stolen property, a felony, and petit larceny and failure to appear on a summons, both misdemeanors, for a January 5 incident.

He was processed and released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on Wednesday, May 17.

Domestic incident at Motel 6 and warrant

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to a domestic incident at the Motel 6 on Central Avenue on Thursday, April 27 at approximately 7:36 p.m. and found a Schenectady woman was wanted for not appearing in court.

Tatianna Austin, 22, was taken into custody and given an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on Wednesday, May 10.

Three bench warrants

COLONIE – The Albany County Sheriff’s Office brought a Cairo woman to Colonie police on Thursday, April 27 at approximately 10:15 p.m. because she had three outstanding warrants in the town.

Heather Billingsley, 52, was issued an appearance ticket and released after police consulted Colonie Town Judge David Green.

Felony DWI on Wolf Road hotel

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to Wolf Road on Thursday, April 27 at approximately 11:40 p.m. for a vehicle annoying call.

When officers arrived in the area, they stopped the vehicle for violations and while interviewing the driver, Chayse Scott, 31, of Wellsville, they observed he had watery eyes, slurred speech, and had an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath.

He was given and failed field sobriety tests and tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device.

Because of a prior alcohol-related conviction and his BAC exceeded .18 percent, Scott was charged with felony aggravated DWI. He was issued appearance and traffic tickets and released. He is scheduled to return to Colonie Town Court on Monday, May 8.

Domestic dispute leads to felony charges

COLONIE – A Watervliet man faces felony charges after an argument with friends over the use of a vehicle led to him allegedly punching holes in walls and pouring the contents of a 5-gallon gas can around the house and lighting a match in the house on Friday, April 28 at approximately 11:08 p.m.

Zachary Slade, 27, was arrested by Colonie police and charged with reckless endangerment and criminal mischief, both felonies, and an additional count of misdemeanor reckless endangerment – property.

He was held to be arraigned later in the day.

Felony warrant

LATHAM – Colonie police arrested a 22-year-old Albany man on an outstanding felony warrant from Schenectady at Paesan’s Pizza on Friday, April 28 at approximately 8:39 p.m.

Lou Price was processed and transported to Mohawk commons to meet Schenectady police.

Bench warrant

MENANDS – Village police arrested Joshua Temple, 31, of Cohoes, on an outstanding bench warrant from Colonie on Saturday, April 29. He was transported to Colonie police and issued an appearance ticket per Colonie Judge David Green.

Larceny at Price Chopper and warrant

SLINGERLANDS – A 54-year old homeless man was stopped by Bethlehem police near the Price Chopper on New Scotland Avenue on Saturday, April 29 after he allegedly ran from the store with merchandise.

After an investigation, William Terry, Jr., 54, had an outstanding warrant from the Town of Colonie. Price Chopper declined to press charges for the larceny, since they recovered the property.

Terry was transported and turned over to Colonie police where he was processed and arraigned.

Fight on Central Avenue leads to charges

COLONIE – A 35-year-old Albany man faces charges after a fight on Central Avenue on Sunday, April 30. Colonie police located and attempted to stop the vehicle, driven by Kevin Barr, a short distance away as it was traveling west on Central Avenue.

Barr eventually stopped and was taken into custody.

He was charged with criminal mischief, a felony, and assault with intent to cause physical injury, a misdemeanor. He was also charged with failure to obey a police officer, failure to stay in a single lane and operating an unregistered vehicle on a highway.

Barr was issued an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on May 17 and released.

Burglary and larceny at Macy’s

COLONIE – After an investigation on Sunday, April 30, Colonie police arrested a 33-year-old man at Target on Central Avenue for an incident that took place at Macy’s in Colonie Center.

Daryus Smith, of Colonie, was charged with burglary, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor. He was processed and arraigned in Colonie Town Court by Judge David Green.

Felony DWI on Route 7

LATHAM – On Sunday, April 30, at about 10:37 p.m. State Police responded to the report of a disabled vehicle on State Route 7 in Colonie. The driver was identified as Barbara J. Garcia, 36, of Schenectady, who reported the vehicle became disabled when it got a flat tire while she was operating it. Further investigation discovered she has a previous DWI conviction in the last ten years and Garcia was arrested for felony DWI.

She was transported to SP Latham for processing, where she provided a breath sample that returned a 0.17 percent BAC. Garcia was issued tickets returnable to the Colonie Town Court on May 31 and released to a third party.

Multiple counts of grand larceny

COLONIE – A homeless man was produced from the Saratoga County jail on Monday, May 1 and charged with multiple theft counts in connection with an incident at the Kohl’s plaza on Central Avenue in November.

Bowie Bouchard, 36, was charged with one count of grand larceny third degree and four counts of grand larceny fourth degree, both felonies, and misdemeanor petit larceny.

He was processed and arraigned in Colonie Town Court.

State police conduct checks

COLONIE – On May 4 State police checked 19 businesses for compliance with serving minors. One person was charged with unlawfully dealing with a child in the first degree, a misdemeanor, after selling alcohol to persons under the age of 21.

Loudonville Wine & Spirits, 475 Albany Shaker Rd, was NOT in compliance under the New York Beverage Control Law Section 65, Prohibited Sale to Person Under the Age of 21.

The following establishments are recognized for their compliance: Smoker’s Choice, 448 Sand Creek Rd, West Albany News, 294 Sand Creek Rd, Stewart’s Shop, 219 Sand Creek Rd, Sunoco, 57 Exchange St, Stewart’s Shop, 406 Albany Shaker Rd, Walgreens, 463 Albany Shaker Rd, Beverage Baron, 269 Osborne Rd, Anthony Wine & Spirits, 269 Osborne Rd, Price Chopper, 475 Albany Shaker Rd, Stewart’s Express, 482 Albany Shaker Rd, Gulf, 484 Loudon Rd,CVS, 584 Loudon Rd, Newton Wine & Spirits, 588 Loudon Rd, KC Wine & Spirits, 601 Loudon Rd, Latham Beverage, 601 Loudon Rd, Stewart’s Shop, 605 Loudon Rd, Stewart’s Shop, 567 Watervliet Shaker Rd, Exxon Mobil, 736 Loudon Rd.

During these investigations, Businesses are checked utilizing a Trooper in plainclothes, and one or several underage operatives who cannot lie about their age or provide a false date of birth.