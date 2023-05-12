ALBANY-Comic Book fans unite at there local brick and mortar to celebrate Free Comic Book Day at Earth World Comics on Central Avenue in Albany. The day is an annual promotional effort by the North American comic book industry to attract new readers to independent comic book stores. It takes place on the first Saturday of May and is often cross-promoted with the release of a superhero film. Albany locals made the way to grab some exclusive comic titles only offered on this special day. In loving memory of JC Glindmyer, who passed on Monday. His legacy will live on in the hearts of comic book fans across the capital region.

Frank Gillen/Spot 518