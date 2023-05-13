Crash leads to Fight and DWAI

GLENMONT – A homeless woman driving a 2022 Toyota Corolla at the intersection of Walmart and Route 9W allegedly struck a Dodge Charger waiting at the light on Tuesday, April 18 at approximately 4:15 p.m. and then left the area.

A chase ensued as Charger which was hit followed, eventually pulling up to the Toyota near Glenmont Road. The driver of the Toyota, Alicia Seitz, 32, then allegedly crashed into the Charger again, but the driver fled the vehicle and ran to the parking lot at 329 Glenmont Road.

A fight between the drivers took place and bystanders tried to break it up and someone called police.

Upon arrival, Bethlehem police observed that Seitz was unable to concentrate, had red bloodshot eyes and poor coordination.

She was given and failed field sobriety tests and a pre-screening device for breath alcohol showed no indication of alcohol present.

During an identification check, Seitz did not have a proper license and she and her passenger had outstanding warrants.

Seitz was taken into custody and, at the police station, was evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert from the State Police.

According to reports, four days earlier Seitz purchased a television at the same Walmart, but returned to the store, took another one of the same model from the shelves, returned it at the service desk with the receipt from the purchased television and received cash.

She was arrested for petit larceny.

Seitz was charged with DWAI-drugs, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for driving without a proper license, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and other traffic violations.

Before towing the 2022 Toyota, a police inventory of its contents showed it contained drug paraphernalia including pipes and push rods.

Seitz was processed, arraigned by Bethlehem Town Judge Andrew Kirby and released on her own recognizance. She is scheduled back in court on Thursday, May 18.

The passenger was advised by City of Albany police to turn themselves in on the active warrant and released.

Arrest Warrant

GLENMONT – An Albany woman was arrested on River Road on Tuesday, April 25 at approximately 8:24 a.m. because she was wanted by East Greenbush police.

Shakowna Harrison, 28, was processed and turned over to East Greenbush police.

Larceny at Price Chopper and warrant

SLINGERLANDS – A 54-year old homeless man was stopped by Bethlehem police near the Price Chopper on New Scotland Avenue on Saturday, April 29 after he allegedly ran from the store with merchandise.

After an investigation, William Terry, Jr., 54, had an outstanding warrant from the Town of Colonie. Price Chopper declined to press charges for the larceny, since they recovered the property.

Terry was transported and turned over to Colonie police.

DWI on Orchard Street

DELMAR – Bethlehem police observed a gray 2022 Subaru Impreza cross the yellow multiple times on Hudson Avenue and performed a traffic stop on Orchard Street on Sunday, April 30 at 1:09 a.m.

When officers interviewed the driver, a 32-year-old Delmar man, attempted to give officers a Lowes gift card instead of his driver’s license. They observed a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage and the driver had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.

The man also said he had three beers at home and one at a local restaurant. He was given and he failed field sobriety tests and tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device.

He was taken into custody. At the police station he provided a breath sample that returned a .16 percent BAC.

He was charged with DWI, given a bill of particulars, issued traffic tickets and released. The man is due back in Bethlehem Town Court on Tuesday, May 16.

Larceny at Shoprite and criminal contempt

SLINGERLANDS – Bethlehem police responded to a larceny in progress call at Shoprite on Sunday, April 30. When officers arrived, store employees reported that two people ran from the store towards the Price Chopper plaza.

Officers located Leon Johnson Jr., 40, and another person at the CDTA bus stop at Price Chopper and found the stolen merchandise in their possession.

Shoprite declined to prosecute the pair for the larceny, but a check showed that Johnson had a full court-stay-away order from the other person and also had three prior convictions for criminal contempt. He was charged with felony criminal contempt, arraigned by Bethlehem Town Judge Ryan Donovan and sent to the Albany County jail without bail.

Walmart larceny and warrant

GLENMONT – A man arrested for allegedly leaving Walmart with two carts of merchandise without paying for it in February, was arrested again on Tuesday, May 2 for not showing up for court.

Stephen Kirkley, 30, of Albany was brought to Bethlehem by Albany County Sheriff’s Office employees. He was arraigned by Bethlehem Town Judge Ryan Donovan. He is scheduled back in court on Tuesday, June 6.

Felony aggravated DWI in Delaware Avenue crash

DELMAR – A crash at the intersection of Elsmere and Delaware Avenues on Tuesday, May 2 led to felony charges against a Ravena man.

3:51 p.m., Bethlehem police responded to the crash and found Andrew Hamilton, 35, sitting in his Toyota Corolla in the middle of the intersection.

While interviewing Hamilton, officers observed a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath. He was given and failed field sobriety tests and tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device.

Hamilton was taken into custody and at the police station he provided a breath sample that returned a .18 percent BAC.

A check of his criminal history revealed he has a prior conviction for DWI and was charged with felony aggravated DWI.

He was issued tickets and released.

Hamilton is scheduled back in Bethlehem Town Court on Tuesday, May 16.