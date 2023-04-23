Crash, no license, felony DWI

COLONIE – A single-car crash near the intersection of Ausable Forks and Consaul Road led to arrest of a Rensselaer man on Friday, April 7 at approximately 5:01 a.m.

After an investigation into the crash, Colonie police found Jason Brevoort, 38, to be intoxicated and he had prior a DWI conviction and was driving with a conditional license. He was charged with felony DWI and felony aggravated unlicensed operation – conditional license. He was also charged with misdemeanor aggravated unlicensed operation – alcohol, and violations of refusing to take a breath test, failure to stay in a single lane and obstructing traffic at an intersection.

He was processed and released on an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on Wednesday, April 12.

Burglary and warrant

COLONIE – A Schenectady man turned himself in to Colonie police on charges that stemmed from a January incident.

Daniel DiGenova, 59, was charged with burglary, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor, along with the warrant. He was arraigned by Colonie Judge Norman Massry.

Crash and felony DWI

COLONIE – The third time with a DWI and a car crash lead to a slew of charges for an Albany woman including felony DWI.

According to reports, Naqweshia Hooks, 25, was observed by police in the driver’s seat of a car that was stuck in an embankment between Lia Honda and TD Bank on Sunday, April 2 at approximately 2:51 a.m.

She was taken into custody for DWI by Colonie police and charged with felony DWI because it was her third offense. She was also charged with criminal tampering and obstructing governmental administration, both misdemeanors and ticked for refusing a breath test, harassment, and not wearing a seatbelt.

She was issued an appearance ticket and released. Hooks is scheduled to return to Colonie Town Court on Monday, April 17.

Warrant

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to Residence Inn Drive for a report of a domestic incident on Sunday, April 2 at midnight. After an investigation, officers found that Kye Callahan, 22, of Colonie had a warrant out for his arrest from Schenectady.

He was processed and transported to meet Schenectady police.

Warrant

COLONIE – On Saturday, April 1, Colonie police responded to Melissa Court for a report of a domestic incident and found the resident to be wanted.

Tatiyanna Young, 27, of Colonie, was wanted by Menands police. She was taken into custody and transported to meet Menands police.

Grand larceny

COLONIE – A Latham man turned himself in to Colonie police on Friday, March 31 on grand larceny charges stemming from a January incident.

Ron Vandenburgh, 35, was charged with grand larceny, a felony, and criminal mischief, a misdemeanor. He was processed and issued an appearance ticket to return to Colonie Town Court on Wednesday, April 12.

Warrant

SCHENECTADY – Schenectady police arrested Thomas Ekmalian, 35, of Brant Lake on Thursday, March 30 on an outstanding warrant from Colonie Town Court.

Ekmalian was arraigned by Colonie Judge Norman Massry.

Grand larceny

COLONIE – A 35-year-old Cohoes man turned himself into Colonie police on Wednesday, April 5 on charges stemming from an incident at Shaker High School on March 25.

John Trader was charged with grand larceny – credit card, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor. He was issued an appearance ticket to return to Colonie Town Court on Wednesday, April 19 and released.

Conspiracy, identity theft and grand larceny

COLONIE – An Albany woman turned herself in at the Colonie police station on Wednesday, April 5 to face charges from a February incident in Latham.

Mikaela Ross, 36, was charged with grand larceny and conspiracy – credit card, both felonies and identity theft and petit larceny, both misdemeanors.

She was processed and arraigned by Colonie Judge David Green.

Crash, no license, DWAI -Drugs

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to a property damage automobile accident at the corner of Lisha Kill Road and Central Avenue on Thursday, April 6 at approximately 3:59 p.m.

Michael Carroll, 33, of Castleton, did not have a valid driver’s license and was found to be under the influence of drugs.

He was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation, a felony, and misdemeanor aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle and DWAI – drugs. He was also ticketed for failure to obey a traffic signal. He was given an appearance ticket to Colonie Town Court for Monday, April 17.

Domestic

charges

COLONIE – A domestic dispute call on Thursday, April 6 at approximately 11:19 p.m. led to the arrest of a Colonie man.

Colonie police arrested Sha-Kiem Ellis, 44, after an investigation. According to reports, he caused an injury to a victim and became combative with police.

He was charged with aggravated criminal contempt – order of protection and criminal mischief, both felonies, and assault with intent to cause injury, act in manner to injure a child, resisting arrest, all misdemeanors.

He was transported to the police station and processed.

Criminal mischief

LATHAM – Colonie police arrested a Schenectady man on felony criminal mischief charges on Friday, April 7 at 5:48 p.m. at Home Depot on Troy-Schenectady Road.

Nicholas Donaldson, 31, was processed and issued an appearance ticket for Wednesday, April 19.

Incident at Latham traffic circle

LATHAM – Colonie police responded to the intersection of Loudon and Troy-Schenectady Roads on Saturday, April 8 at 4:40 a.m. for a report of a man wielding a knife.

An investigation found that the allegations were not true against Jarret Walko, 25, of Latham, were not true, but he did have an outstanding warrant from the State Police in Herkimer.

Walko was transported to the Troop G barracks and turned over to police there.