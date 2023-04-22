LAKE GEORGE- The #518 music community came together to lend a helping hand to a young man whose journey to recovery has begun to take course.

Seth Jurczak the son of Vinyl Vault vocalist, Tara Jurczak and sound man Paul Jurczak of Gansevoort, was injured in a severe work accident March 8. His right hand received several finger amputations and his right arm was burned. Jurczak will undergo reconstructive surgery and skin grafting in Pennsylvania prior to receiving a prosthetic hand.

Friends, family, and event goers hung out at Bebob’s Backstreet BBQ Saturday, April 15 to show their support for Jurczak. Event attendees ate pulled pork and macaroni and cheese and listened to music performances by Vinyl Vault, Brian Kane and The Beginning, Ed Yasko, John Cehowski, Tank, Jason Irwin and James Mullen.

A silent auction was also held to raise money for Jurczak. Proceeds from the auction and event entry raised were given to the family to help with lost income and incurring medical expenses. A total of $2,355 was raised.