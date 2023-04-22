No license, no registration but warrant

SELKIRK – Bethlehem police stopped a 28-year-old Rensselaer woman for having fraudulent plates and found she was wanted.

At approximately 8:58 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11, officers observed a white GMC Yukon with no front license plate driven by Natalie Lyons on River Road. The rear plate on the vehicle was a liberty plate from 1986 and the officer initiated a traffic stop.

Lyons identified herself with a Florida license and a check of both Florida and New York showed her privileges in both states were suspended.

Additionally, Lyons had an outstanding warrant from the Albany County Sheriff’s Office for animal cruelty. She was taken into custody and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation, a misdemeanor, and operating an unregistered motor vehicle, operating with improper plates, no inspection sticker, operating a vehicle without insurance and a plate display violation.

Lyons was issued tickets and was turned over to the Albany County Sheriff’s office. She is scheduled to return to Bethlehem Town Court on Monday, April 25.

Probation

violation and outstanding warrant

ALBANY – An Albany man was arrested by his probation officer in the City of Albany on Tuesday, April 11 for failing to appear in court in 2021 to answer charges of violated parole. This is the second time Joshua Torres, 23, was arrested for the warrant by Bethlehem police. The original warrant was issued in April of 2021 and Torres was arrested by Colonie police in November 2021, but was issued an appearance ticket by New Scotland Town Court for Bethlehem and did not show up for court. According to reports, at the time of the 2021 arrest Bethlehem police did notify Torres’ probation officer of the arrest.

It is unclear why it took 17 months for the same probation officer to arrest Torres.

He was arraigned by Bethlehem Town Judge Ryan Donovan and sent to the Albany County Jail without bail.

Warrant for 2021 Grand Larceny

DELMAR – Colonie police arrested a 51-year-old Mayfield man on Tuesday, April 11 for a bench warrant issued by Bethlehem Town Court because he did not show up for court to answer a 2021 grand larceny charge.

According to reports, Anthony Bills was originally arrested in May 2021 for taking payment from a man to remove a tree and failed to do so. He was charged with grand larceny, a felony, and issued an appearance ticket at that time, but did not return to court.

He was arraigned by Bethlehem Town Judge Ryan Donovan and released under supervision of parole. He is scheduled to return to court on Tuesday, April 18.

Felony DWI in Ravena

RAVENA – Albany County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a hit and run vehicle accident in the village on Monday, April 10 at approximately 5 p.m. but could not locate the suspect vehicle.

A short while later, deputies located the car and driver, Adam McMullen, 45, of Ravena at his residence.

While interviewing McMullen, the deputies observed a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath and that he had glassy eyes. He was given and failed field sobriety tests, refused a test for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device and taken into custody.

At the police station, McMullen refused to submit a breath sample to determine BAC.

Because he had a prior conviction for DWI in the prior 10 years, McMullen was charged with felony DWI and felony aggravated unlicensed operation. He was additionally charged with operating a vehicle without a license, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and failing to turn as required.

Due to a conflict of interest, he was arraigned in Westerlo Town Court and given an appearance ticket for Coeymans Town Court. He is scheduled to return to court on Thursday, April 20.

Credit card thefts

CLARKSVILLE – A Rensselaer man turned himself in to Albany County Sheriff’s Deputies on Monday, March 27 on charges stemming from credit card use in Guilderland.

Deven Koehler, 27, was charged with identity theft and conspiracy-credit card, both felonies, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

Koehler allegedly fraudulently used a credit card at multiple locations in the town.

He was issued an appearance ticket for Guilderland Town Court to return on Thursday, April 20.