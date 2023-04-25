ROTTERDAM – The boys and girls track and field teams from the area and beyond descended on Mohonasen High School on Saturday, April 22.

The team results for the day:

Pl Girls Team Points

1 Guilderland 118.50

2 Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake 63

3 Saranac 61

4 Shaker 59

10 Bethlehem 25

12 Colonie 17

Pl Boys Teams Points

1 Albany Academy 82

2 Colonie 77

3 Niskayuna 50

4 Shaker 44.33

6 Christian Brothers Academy 34.33

18 Guilderland 14

28 Bethlehem Central 5

Individual performance highlights.

1500 Meter Run 4:54.96 Charlotte O’Meara Bethlehem

3000 Meter Run 10:06.23 Kaleigh Higgins Shaker Meet Record

3000 Meter Run 10:07.18 Addison Vellekoop Guilderland PR

4×800 Meter Relay 9:22.80 Relay Team Shaker Meet Record

800 Meter Run 2:15.66 Leonni Griffin Shaker Meet record

800 Meter Run 2:16.00 Addison Vellekoop Guilderland

Long Jump 17-9.75 Tatum Cramer Guilderland

Triple Jump 36-3 Kirsten Barnhart Guilderland PR

Triple Jump 37-3 Lindsay Farmer Bethlehem Meet Record