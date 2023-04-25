ROTTERDAM – The boys and girls track and field teams from the area and beyond descended on Mohonasen High School on Saturday, April 22.
The team results for the day:
Pl Girls Team Points
1 Guilderland 118.50
2 Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake 63
3 Saranac 61
4 Shaker 59
10 Bethlehem 25
12 Colonie 17
Pl Boys Teams Points
1 Albany Academy 82
2 Colonie 77
3 Niskayuna 50
4 Shaker 44.33
6 Christian Brothers Academy 34.33
18 Guilderland 14
28 Bethlehem Central 5
Individual performance highlights.
1500 Meter Run 4:54.96 Charlotte O’Meara Bethlehem
3000 Meter Run 10:06.23 Kaleigh Higgins Shaker Meet Record
3000 Meter Run 10:07.18 Addison Vellekoop Guilderland PR
4×800 Meter Relay 9:22.80 Relay Team Shaker Meet Record
800 Meter Run 2:15.66 Leonni Griffin Shaker Meet record
800 Meter Run 2:16.00 Addison Vellekoop Guilderland
Long Jump 17-9.75 Tatum Cramer Guilderland
Triple Jump 36-3 Kirsten Barnhart Guilderland PR
Triple Jump 37-3 Lindsay Farmer Bethlehem Meet Record