Tints, smoking pot and weapon charges

COLONIE – Colonie police stopped a car near the corner of Central Avenue and Reber Street for traffic violations on Monday, March 27 at approximately 1:48 a.m. and found much more.

According to reports, while interviewing the driver of the vehicle, Mustafa Graham, 33, of Schenectady, officers smelled a strong odor of Marijuana emanating from the car.

Police found a .45 caliber Glock handgun loaded with 13 rounds of ammunition in his jacket pocket. The gun was found to be stolen from Savannah, Georgia in 2020. While searching the vehicle, police also found 2 burnt marijuana cigarettes inside. He was found not to be impaired after field sobriety tests.

Graham was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, one count of criminal possession of an illegal ammo clip and conspiracy, all felonies, and a safety glass infraction and consuming alcohol or marijuana in a motor vehicle, both violations.

“This charge falls under the “open container” statute, which formerly covered alcohol-related offenses only,” Colonie police Lt. Daniel Belles said. The law was updated after the legalization of marijuana earlier this year.

Graham was processed and sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

Arrested on warrant then more charges

COLONIE – A Brooklyn man was found to have an outstanding warrant at the Home 2 suite hotel on Metro Park Drive on Thursday, March 30 at approximately 3:17 a.m. and police found him in possession of other stolen items and a skimming device.

According to Colonie police, Javon McKain, 23, had an active bench warrant out of Colonie Court for failing to appear on a 2020 arrest for possessing stolen property. During this recent arrest, officers found he was in possession of multiple stolen/forged credit cards and a skimming device.

“We do not have any information to indicate that he had a skimming device active in this area, and we are still working to identify the owners of the stolen cards/information,” Colonie police Lt. Daniel Belles said. “This investigation is ongoing.”

McKain was charged with the warrant and additional charges of bail jumping and conspiracy- credit card, both felonies and unlawful possession of Id, identity theft, petit larceny and possession of an unlawful skimming device, all misdemeanors.

He was processed on the charges and sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

Stolen property and trespass charges

COLONIE – A homeless man was arrested near the South Colonie Transportation Garage on Tuesday, April 4 at approximately 11:18 a.m. for possessing stolen property and criminal trespass.

Colonie police arrested Matthew Merrill, 29, for criminal possession of stolen property over $3,000,a felony, and criminal trespass and criminal mischief, both misdemeanors. The incident took place on Kimberly Street in the Village.

He was processed and released on an appearance ticket per Colonie Town Judge David Green. He was scheduled back in court the next day.

DWI on Central Avenue

COLONIE – Colonie police stopped a red 2018 Nissan van near the intersection of Central and Kraft Avenues on Tuesday, April 4 at approximately 11:59 a.m. after a civilian complaint and observing a Schenectady man violate traffic laws. They also found him very drunk.

Upon interviewing the man, the officers observed a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath, he displayed poor motor coordination and had droopy and bloodshot eyes. The man was given and failed field sobriety tests and tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device.

He was taken into custody and charged with aggravated DWI and ticketed for illegally driving in the center lane and using an illegal signal while parked.

The man was given an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court for Monday, April 10 and released.

Grand Larceny

COLONIE – A Troy man was charged with grand larceny on Monday, April 3 for allegedly stealing from Sam’s club at Latham Farms in December.

Damani Murray, 18, was transported from the Albany County jail, processed and arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Norman Massry.

Bench warrant

COLONIE – Colonie police transported a Troy man being held at the Rensselaer County jail to the police station on an outstanding warrant for not showing up for court in November.

Chad Fogarty, 21, was processed and arraigned in Colonie Town Court on Monday, April 3.

Grand Larceny

COLONIE – A Troy man was brought over on the Albany County jail detail bus on Monday, April 3 after he was detained on an arrest warrant issued the day before.

Elijah Collins, 23, was charged with grand larceny, a felony, and arraigned in Colonie Town Court.