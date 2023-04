DELMAR – On Tuesday, April 11 Bethlehem Girls Varsity Lacrosse team hosted its first home game of the season against Saratoga and took home the win in a 15-9 game. The win wouldn’t have been possible without goalie Maddy Ward making 12 big saves and Kirsten Phang scoring four goals.

To view the gallery click here or on a photo below to open and swipe/click to view the rest.