Woman nabbed for Glenmont theft At JFK gate returning from trip

QUEENS – US Customs and Border Patrol at JFK airport agents detained a East Northport woman returning from a trip overseas on Monday, April 3 who was wanted by Bethlehem police for stealing over $12,000 from a Glenmont bank account.

According to reports, Sydney Renkewitz, 27, arrived at Terminal 4 at the NYC airport and agents found she had an outstanding warrant stemming from an April 2022 investigation.

On April 20, 2022, a Glenmont rigging and construction company staff member reported to Bethlehem police that the company had paid a fraudulent invoice to a Penn. repair company after the repair company had fixed a piece of equipment. The fake invoice for $12,872.96 came via email. The invoice had what appeared to be correct details and the correct name of the repair company. The Glenmont company paid the invoice with a check, but the repair company had no record of receiving the payment. The check was cashed and money stolen.

The Glenmont company received a second fake email on April 26, 2022 and contacted police to add that information to the case.

Bethlehem detectives linked the fraud to Renkewitz and issued an arrest warrant, but she was not apprehended until last week.

Bethlehem detectives traveled to JFK and took her into custody.

Renkewitz was charged with grand larceny, a felony, and criminal impersonation, a misdemeanor. She was arraigned by Bethlehem Town Judge Ryan Donovan and released on her own recognizance. Renkewitz is scheduled to return to court on Tuesday, May 2.

Man arrested on warrant for 2020 Walmart robbery and assault

GLENMONT – A man who is accused of and arrested for robbery and assault three years ago was arrested on a bench warrant for not showing up for court to face the charges.

According to reports, In February 2020, Brian Ramsey, 55, of Albany, entered the bathroom at Walmart on Route 9W and allegedly removed merchandise from its packages and walked out of the store. When a loss control employee confronted Ramsey outside he punched the employee causing injury. He then dropped the $30.82 worth of goods and fled the scene.

On February 27, 2020, Bethlehem police arrested Ramsey after he was identified with surveillance footage. At the time he was on probation. He was charged with robbery and aggravated assault, both felonies, and criminal mischief, harassment and petit larceny, all misdemeanors.

According to reports, Ramsey was arraigned in New Scotland Town Court, due to a scheduling issue at the time with the Bethlehem court and released under the supervision of probation. He was scheduled to return three days later, but, at some point, did not return and Bethlehem issued a warrant.

On Wednesday, April 5, he was arrested on the warrant, arraigned by Bethlehem Town Judge Ryan Donovan. Ramsey was released into the custody of the Albany County Sheriff’s office pending a further court date.

DWI on Delaware Avenue

DELMAR – Bethlehem police observed a 2017 red Nissan traveling west on Delaware Avenue with a flat front tire, flasher on and going slower than the speed limit on Saturday, April 1 at approximately 11:30 p.m.

When interviewing the driver, a 25-year old Delmar man, the officers observed a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath and he was slurring his words. He was given and failed field sobriety tests, tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device and taken into custody.

At the police station, the man provided a breath sample that returned a .10 percent BAC.

He was charged with DWI and ticketed for unsafe tires.

The man was given a bill of particulars and issued an appearance ticket for Bethlehem Town Court on Tuesday, April 18 then released.

Same day and another DWI on Delaware Avenue

DELMAR – On Saturday, April 1 at approximately 4:31 a.m., Bethlehem police observed a 1999 Ford F-150 traveling above the speed limit as it passed 25 Delaware Avenue and performed a traffic stop in the McDonald’s parking lot.

The operator of the vehicle, a 25-year old Albany man, said he was picking up food for his daughter at the restaurant and the officer observed a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath, glassy and bloodshot eyes and he had slurred speech. The restaurant was also closed at the time.

The man was given and failed field sobriety tests and refused a pre-screening test by conduct, not blowing strong enough into the device after being told multiple times to do so. He was taken into custody and initially refused to provide a sample at the police station.

One hour and 38 minutes after the stop and on the third request, the man did provide a breath sample that returned a .06 BAC.

The man was charged with DWI, DWAI, refusal to take a breath test and ticketed for illegal lane change, speeding and moving unsafely from a lane. He was given an appearance ticket and released.

DWI on Herber Avenue

DELMAR – A 58-year old Delmar man was stopped by Bethlehem police on Herber Avenue at 12:20 a.m. on Saturday, April 1 after officers observed him not signal and cross the centerlines of Delaware and Elsmere Avenues in his 2023 Black Genasis.

While interviewing the man, officers observed him to have an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath, and glassy, droopy and bloodshot eyes. He was given and failed field sobriety tests and tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device. The man said he had two Miller Lights shortly before driving.

The man was taken into custody and, at the police station, provided a breath sample that returned a .14 percent BAC. He was charged with DWI and ticketed for driving to the left of pavement markings and using an illegal signal from a parked position. The man was given an appearance ticket to Bethlehem Town Court for Tuesday, April 18 and released.

Stolen credit card used in Guilderland

ALBANY – A Rensselaer man turned himself in to Albany County Sheriff’s Deputies on Monday, March 27 after he allegedly used a stolen credit card to make multiple purchases in the Town of Guilderland. Deven Koehler, 27, was charged with grand larceny and identity theft, both felonies, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor. He was processed, given an appearance ticket for Guilderland Town Court and released. Koehler is scheduled to return to court on Thursday, April 20.

Stuck car leads to felony DWI

SELKIRK – Albany County Sheriff’s deputies observed tire tracks from a parking lot to a 2012 Nissan Altima which was stuck in the mud on Wednesday, March 26 at approximately 3:35 a.m.

Upon interviewing the driver of the car, Erin McHugh, 48, while still sitting in the running car, observed a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from her breath, she had slurred speech and had the inability to articulate coherent sentences.

According to reports, McHugh said she had driven to the parking lot six hours earlier and did not consume any alcohol. The deputy observed an open 16 oz Bud Light in the cupholder and another empty outside the car along with an empty Four Loco can. She said they were there when she arrived.

When asked to exit the vehicle she could not put on her shoes without help from deputies.

McHugh refused field sobriety tests and did provide a roadside breath sample that returned a .271 percent BAC. She was taken into custody and, at the police station, refused to take a chemical breath test. A criminal history showed she had two prior DWI arrests in 2008 and 2009, which McHugh pleaded guilty to in 2016.

She was charged with felony DWI, misdemeanor operating a vehicle without an interlock device and violations of drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle and littering.

She was arraigned in Westerlo Town Court, released on her own recognizance and given courtesy transportation to Albany Medical Center Hospital. McHugh is scheduled to return to Coeymans Town Court on Thursday, April 20.