LATHAM – Come to the Pruyn House and take your family’s Easter picture with the Easter Bunny. Circle Saturday, April 8 on the calendar to create a memory to share with family and friends for years to come.

Call (518) 783-1435 to reserve a spot for the photo. There will be 10-minute spots available from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Bring a camera or a phone and get dressed up for the Easter Bunny. Reservations must be made in advance before Wednesday, April 5.

For $25, guests could become instant members of the Friends of Pruyn House. The opportunity gives advance notice of all events and a complimentary ticket to an upcoming event.

The Friends of Pruyn House is a not-for-profit community organization in partnership with the Town of Colonie. The organization serves as an educational, historical and cultural center of the Town. The mission is to restore, conserve and preserve the Pruyn House Complex.