TROY – Tis’ the season! The Downtown Troy Business Improvement District welcomes all on this Troy Night Out to celebrate the Ides of March with the local businesses in the downtown area. On this Night O’Shenanigans, on Friday, March 31 starting at 5 p.m., retail shops, restaurants and bars will open their doors and welcome the Irish spirit into their businesses with special deals in the Collar City, and the best part, the event is free to attend and open to all.

The Downtown Troy Business Improvement District has partnered with Compass life/Upstate of Mind to design custom beer mugs with a Troy logo lanyard to wear around town. Custom mugs will be available for purchase for $20. With the purchase mug holders receive half off select beer at participating locations.

Mug club holders can pick up their custom mugs from Tack House from 4-7 p.m. on Friday the 31st. If you did not purchase a Mug beforehand, they will still be available for purchase during pick up hours online and in person.

Another special of the night, is the partnership with Placid Baker and O’Malley’s Oven providing Irish soda bread to our local retail shops. If you stop into participating retail stores you get a free sample of Irish soda bread to try.

“With our one year anniversary in downtown coming up, all I can think of is how wonderful it is to be in such a vibrant and walkable downtown, where so many businesses can participate, and share in these wonderful events! Our Irish soda bread is a real point of pride, living up to our Irish roots, and gluten-free needs.” Said Melanie O’Malley, owner of O’Malley’s Oven.

For more information on the Night O’Shenanigans including ticket purchases and participating businesses, visit https://www.downtowntroy.org/troynightout