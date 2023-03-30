Make poetry at the library

April is National Poetry Month, a time to celebrate the role poetry plays in all of our lives and appreciate this unique and expressive art form. Drop by a special Creation Station by the Information Desk April 3-28 and use your own poetic license to create a blackout or found poem.

Blackout poetry is a process of narrowing down the words you don’t want in a text, then selecting and arranging the words that are left. Found poetry is created by taking words, phrases and sometimes whole passages from other sources and re-framing them. Supplies will be provided; just bring your imagination and love of words.

Tales for young and old

After having to cancel an October appearance at the library, preeminent storyteller, author and Abenaki elder Joseph Bruchac has been rescheduled for two storytelling programs Monday April 10 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. As a professional teller of the traditional tales of the Adirondacks and the Native peoples of the Northeastern woodlands, Joseph Bruchac has performed extensively throughout the world. He is the author of more than 130 books in several genres for young readers and adults.

Copies of his work will be available for purchase and signing following both programs. These programs will take place on the Green, weather permitting. Seating is available on a first-come basis.

Share your thoughts

While the way people use libraries has changed significantly over the past few decades, our 50-year-old building has seen very few updates since it first opened its doors. As part of our long-range planning process, the board has engaged architects Ashley McGraw to look at ways to make this space more responsive to the needs of today’s community. They began by coming up with a schematic concept that would make the entrance more accessible to the parking lot, provide ample space for public and library programs, and include a permanent curbside pick-up and drop-off window. They will begin to refine that concept in the coming months.

The most important part of this discussion is YOU. Let us know what you think by emailing [email protected]

Go on a library expedition

The Upper Hudson Library Expedition kicks off April 3 and lasts through the end of July. Maps will be available at all of the libraries closer to the launch date. Do you have what it takes to be a Library 36er? Don’t forget to use the hashtag #Library36er to share your adventure on social media. Details at uhls.org/expedition.

— Kristen Roberts