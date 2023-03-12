LATHAM — Colonie Police was on-site North Colonie schools following a “non-specific” threat the district received through email on Monday, March 6.

According to a statement released by District Superintendent Kathleen Skeals, the police were immediately notified after “a few members” of the central office administrative team received the threatening email.

“Keeping our students and staff safe is our number one priority,” stated Skeals. “Accordingly, we will continue to work closely with our partners in area law enforcement. Out of an abundance of caution, the Colonie Police Department is on-site and will have an increased presence at dismissals. As always, our security protocols are in place throughout the day.”

Upon reporting the threat, the school district learned that it was among several other schools throughout the region that received an “identical message.”

The email reportedly did not target any specific building or person. Other districts have received over the past several days. Law enforcement, nonetheless, remained at the schools.

“Please know there is nothing we take more seriously than the safety of our community,” stated Skeals.