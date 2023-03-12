COLONIE – Colonie police responded to Albany Street for a report of a vehicle crash on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 5:25 a.m.

When officers arrived they found a vehicle involved in a one-car crash into a guard rail and a 29-year-old Schenectady man sitting in the driver’s seat but unable to get out of the vehicle.

He had bloodshot and watery eyes and had an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath. He was unable to perform all of the field sobriety tests, but failed the ones he did take.

The man said he was drinking alcohol earlier in the night and was driving home. He did not have a valid license.

He refused medical care at the scene, tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device and was taken into custody.

At the police station he provided a breath sample that returned a .14 percent BAC.

The man was charged with DWI and aggravated unlicensed operation, both misdemeanors, and ticketed for imprudent speed, failure to stay in a single lane, drinking alcohol in a vehicle and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

He was given an appearance ticket and was transported to Ellis Hospital from the police station. He is scheduled back in Colonie Town Court on Thursday, March 16.

DWI on Albany Shaker Road

LOUDONVILLE – Colonie police responded to the area of 496 Albany Shaker Road and took a 54 year old Loudonville woman into custody for DWI on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at approximately 5:24 p.m.

She was also charged with drinking alcohol in a vehicle and signal violations.

The woman was taken by Colonie EMS to a local hospital for evaluation. She is due back in Colonie Town Court on Monday, March 6.

Suspicious person has warrant

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to the Target on Central Avenue on Tuesday, Feb. 28 for a report of a suspicious person and found out he was wanted.

Officers found Nathanyel Melanson, 42, of Troy at the location and, after an investigation found he had an outstanding warrant from the City of Schenectady. Melanson was arrested and transported to the Schenectady line to meet police.

Arrest warrant

BRUNSWICK – State Police turned over a Troy man to Colonie police on Tuesday, Feb. 28 after they arrested him on other charges.

David Maloney, 37, was charged with petit larceny, criminal possession of stolen property and criminal possession of a controlled substance at 12:01 p.m. and Troopers found he had an open warrant from the Town of Colonie for failing to appear on charges from June.

Maloney was processed and given an appearance ticket to return to Colonie Town Court on Wednesday, March 15 and released.

Criminal contempt charges

COLONIE – An Albany woman turned herself in on Tuesday, Feb. 28 to face charges stemming from a February 23 incident.

Kimberly MacDuff, 30, of Albany, was charged with felony criminal contempt and disobeying a court mandate and aggravated harassment, both misdemeanors.

She was arraigned by Colonie Judge Andrew Sommers.

Bench warrant

COLONIE – A Sprakers man, being detained at the Albany County jail, was brought over to the Colonie police on the jail detail on Monday, Feb. 27 on a warrant that he did not show up for court.

Michael Burke, 34, did not appear at an October court appearance for petit larceny, a misdemeanor. He was processed on the warrant and arraigned.

Wanted in

Rotterdam

COLONIE – A woman involved in a domestic incident at the Days Inn on Central Avenue on Saturday, Feb. 25 at approximately 8:39 p.m. was detained by Colonie police after officers found she was wanted.

When police did a DMV check on Tekira Jones, 37, of Schenectady, they found she had a warrant from Rotterdam. Rotterdam police picked her up from the scene.

Stole from Trader Joes, bench warrant and bail jumping

COLONIE – A 36 year old Albany man was involved in a larceny from Trader Joes on Saturday, Feb. 25 was arrested twice in the same day for warrants.

Arron Krauth, was first arrested on a warrant from the Town of Colonie at 12:45 p.m. Then at 1:35 p.m. he was charged with felony bail jumping for an out of town warrant.

He was arraigned by Judge David Green.

Two counts of Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree

BRUNSWICK – On November 30, State Police in Brunswick received the report of a forged check being cashed at a financial institute in Colonie.

The investigation determined that Janine C. Berdecia, 34, of Troy, possessed and deposited forged checks into accounts that did not belong to her. On Thursday, March 2, Berdecia surrendered herself to State Police, where she was arrested and processed for possession of a forged instrument, a felony. She was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Colonie Town Court on March 8 and released.