Bethlehem Volunteer Fire Log February 14–March 1

Each Week, Spotlight News lists calls from Delmar, Elsmere, North Bethlehem, Slingerlands and Selkirk fire companies. These department are comprised of local volunteers. Please consider serving your neighbors as a volunteer firefighter.

Friday, February 24

4:40 a.m.

EMS Call

KRUMKILL RD

North Bethlehem VFD

4:27 p.m.

Hazardous Condition

LOCUST DR

Selkirk VFD

7:05 p.m.

Structure Fire Alarm

ELM AVE E

Selkirk VFD

8:37 p.m.

Hazardous Condition

BRIGHTONWOOD RD

Elsmere VFD

11:46 p.m.

Structure Fire Alarm

DUNCAN PHYFE LN

Slingerlands VFD

Saturday, February 25

10:49 a.m.

Structure Fire Confirmed

BENDER LN

Elsmere,Delmar, Slingerlands VFD

6:36 p.m.

Structure Fire Vulnerable LC

AUTUMN DR, 229

North Bethlehem VFD

6:37 p.m.

EMS Call

RD / BRIDGE RD

Selkirk VFD

Sunday, February 26

5:37 a.m.

Carbon Monoxide No Illness

GLENDALE AVE

Elsmere VFD

Monday, February 27

8:59 a.m.

Structure Fire Vulnerable LC

BMS – KENWOOD AVE

Delmar, Elsmere, Slingerlands VFD

8:20 p.m.

Hazardous Condition

ASHGROVE LN

Selkirk VFD

9:25 p.m.

Rescue

FIELDS RD / LAGRANGE LN

Slingerlands VFD

Tuesday, February 28

7:39 a.m.

Hazardous Condition

OAK RD

Slingerlands VFD

10:31 a.m.

Structure Fire Alarm

W POPLAR DR

Elsmere, Delmar VFD

10:58 a.m.

Structure Fire Alarm

W POPLAR DR

Elsmere, Delmar VFD

Wednesday, March 01

7:58 p.m.

Crash PI

KENWOOD AVE

Elsmere VFD