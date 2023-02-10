COLONIE – The community is invited to attend Lisha Kill’s production of “Mary Poppins Jr.” at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11 and 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12. The performances are scheduled to take place in the Lisha Kill Middle School auditorium.

Based on one of the most popular Disney movies of all time and the Broadway musical that played for over 2,500 performances and received multiple Olivier and Tony Awards nominations, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins is capturing hearts in a whole new way: as a practically perfect Broadway Junior musical!

Tickets will be available at the door for $8 and children five and under are free.

You can find more info here.

Cast List

BERT, Marley VanDyke

GEORGE BANKS, Robbie Greco

WINIFRED BANKS, Demi Gates

JANE BANKS, Natalie Hoffman

MICHAEL BANKS, Edward Robertson

MRS. BRILL, Emily Bernard

ROBERTSON AY, Briar Nivins

MARY POPPINS, Abby Santspree

KATIE NANNA, Arianna Schepisi

Neleus, Abigail Fiadjoe

BIRD WOMAN, Emma Mayhew

MISS SMYTHE, Kaidra Cody

CHAIRMAN, Elijah Hinckley

VON HUSSLER, Ryan Coffey

JOHN NORTHBROOK, Carter Bernard

MRS. CORRY, Kaidra Cody

MISS ANDREW, Alison Counsell

POLICEMEN,Titus Woertendyke

MESSENGER, Vanessa Long

ENSEMBLE

Samantha Hensen

Shauna Mayhew

Alex Thomas

Mikaella Ruff

Eva Corbett

Ashlyn Cobart

Kylie Lynn

Renee Ton

Cailyn Simpson

Evean Cruz

Mia Fairchild

David Fiadjoe

Isabella Potka

Crew List