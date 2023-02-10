COLONIE – The community is invited to attend Lisha Kill’s production of “Mary Poppins Jr.” at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11 and 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12. The performances are scheduled to take place in the Lisha Kill Middle School auditorium.
Based on one of the most popular Disney movies of all time and the Broadway musical that played for over 2,500 performances and received multiple Olivier and Tony Awards nominations, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins is capturing hearts in a whole new way: as a practically perfect Broadway Junior musical!
Tickets will be available at the door for $8 and children five and under are free.
Cast List
- BERT, Marley VanDyke
- GEORGE BANKS, Robbie Greco
- WINIFRED BANKS, Demi Gates
- JANE BANKS, Natalie Hoffman
- MICHAEL BANKS, Edward Robertson
- MRS. BRILL, Emily Bernard
- ROBERTSON AY, Briar Nivins
- MARY POPPINS, Abby Santspree
- KATIE NANNA, Arianna Schepisi
- Neleus, Abigail Fiadjoe
- BIRD WOMAN, Emma Mayhew
- MISS SMYTHE, Kaidra Cody
- CHAIRMAN, Elijah Hinckley
- VON HUSSLER, Ryan Coffey
- JOHN NORTHBROOK, Carter Bernard
- MRS. CORRY, Kaidra Cody
- MISS ANDREW, Alison Counsell
- POLICEMEN,Titus Woertendyke
- MESSENGER, Vanessa Long
- ENSEMBLE
Samantha Hensen
Shauna Mayhew
Alex Thomas
Mikaella Ruff
Eva Corbett
Ashlyn Cobart
Kylie Lynn
Renee Ton
Cailyn Simpson
Evean Cruz
Mia Fairchild
David Fiadjoe
Isabella Potka
Crew List
- Running Crew
Abby Hebert
Danielle Marra
Mara Erdman
Noah Silverman
Vreej Patel
Ryan Bender
Penelope Willcoxon
- Costume/Prop Crew
Eileen Gao
Tina Gao
Andrew Blakley
Vinny Crane
Nico Garland
Ashburn Stenta
Ameer Khan
Payton Francese
Janelle Blankson
Sara McDowell
- Lighting Crew
Ian Barrett
Abigail Sapienza
Nathan Sacks
Cassandra Salerno
Christina Salerno
Liam Simpson
AnnaLynne Owusu
- Sound Crew
Emma Martinez
Carlie Mulligan
Sean Willcoxon
Ella O’Hare
Xavier Krugman