ALBANY — Theater Voices announced a weekend of free staged readings of “Ghost-Writer” at Steamer No. 10 Theatre, from Friday, Feb. 10 to Sunday, Feb. 12.

The story features novelist Franklin Woolsey, who dies midsentence, but his secretary Myra continues to take dictation. Attacked by skeptics, the press and Woolsey’s jealous widow, Myra sets out to prove she is more than just an artful forger. Is she trying to steal Woolsey’s legacy now that she cannot have his love, or might she truly possess a gift the world can’t understand?

Winner of the 2011 Barrymore Award, the Philadelphia Inquirer called the play “Tantalizing, understated and lovely … (An) extraordinary marriage between fiction and theater.”

Locally based professional actress Yvonne Perry helms the cast, which includes Sky Vogel as novelist Franklin Woolsey, Biana Stinney as secretary Myra Babbage and Kim Kilby as jealous widow Vivian Woolsey. Stage management by Kathryn Capalbo.

Theater Voices is a company of dedicated theater professionals presenting both new and classic works with the specific goal of emphasizing the richness of the playwright’s language.