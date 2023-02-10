The Colonie Police Department will have additional patrols out all this weekend
beginning Friday, Feb. 10, in the ongoing effort to get impaired drivers off
the road.
Super Bowl weekend traditionally sees an uptick in parties, particularly
on the day of the game as people gather at watch parties. Officers will be stepping
up their efforts through increased traffic stops for violations and suspected
impaired driving signs.
Motorists are encouraged to have a plan before they leave home, ensuring they
have a sober driver, taxicab or ride-share option lined up for after the game or any
time they are consuming alcohol.