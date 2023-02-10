The Colonie Police Department will have additional patrols out all this weekend

beginning Friday, Feb. 10, in the ongoing effort to get impaired drivers off

the road.

Super Bowl weekend traditionally sees an uptick in parties, particularly

on the day of the game as people gather at watch parties. Officers will be stepping

up their efforts through increased traffic stops for violations and suspected

impaired driving signs.

Motorists are encouraged to have a plan before they leave home, ensuring they

have a sober driver, taxicab or ride-share option lined up for after the game or any

time they are consuming alcohol.