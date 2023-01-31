COLONIE — Colonie Central High School iCare program hosted its 9th annual Chili Cook-off event on Friday, Jan. 20 raising $1500 for Safe Harbour, iCare’s partner in providing support to youth who have been trafficked, sexually exploited, or at risk of victimization.

More than a dozen community groups participated in this year’s event including the town’s Fire Departments and Colonie Police Department. The event featured delicious samples of chili including an entry from the South Colonie Board of Education.

The panel of judges including representatives such as Assemblyman Phil Steck, Colonie Town Supervisor Peter Crummey, Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple, Dr. David Perry, Superintendent of Schools, School Board President Brian Casey, and others, selected Fuller Road Fire Department as the judge’s winner.

People’s Choice went to the South Colonie Board of Education.

“We’re thrilled to provide this positive opportunity for our students and community again this year,” said Brian Scalzo, associate principal at Colonie Central High School. “We were also so excited to bring this event back to the Colonie Village Rec Center and to see our community continue to come out and support the cause. We are thankful to everyone who came out and look forward to seeing you all next year.”