SARATOGA – Cheerleaders from all over the Capital District headed to Saratoga High School to compete at the Fear the Storm Competition on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Bethlehem Cheerleading Club brought three teams, one in each of the 6U, 8U, and 12U divisions. The 6U and 8U teams took home first place and the 12U team took second place.

The Colonie Raiderettes brought three teams in the 8U, 12U, and 18U divisions. All teams won first place.

The Capital District Angels closed out the competition with an outstanding performance that had everyone on their feet cheering. The Capital District Angels is a special needs cheer team.

Photos by Rachel Dottino.