ALBANY — Andre Ramdon, MBBS, has joined Albany Medical Center’s Division of Vascular Surgery.

Dr. Ramdon specializes in complex open aortic procedures, endovascular surgery, peripheral arterial disease, and limb preservation.

He previously worked as an attending vascular surgeon at the Corporal Michael J. Crescenz Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, part of the VA Philadelphia Health Care System, and was clinical assistant professor of surgery at the University of Pennsylvania. A 2018 graduate of Albany Medical Center’s Vascular Surgery fellowship, he completed surgical residency training at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. He is a graduate of the University Hospital of the West Indies, Jamaica, where he originates form.

Dr. Ramdon is a member of numerous professional societies, including the American College of Surgeons, the Society for Vascular Surgery, and the New England Vascular Society. He has authored several book chapters and peer-reviewed publications.