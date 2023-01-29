DELMAR — The Bethehem Central Board of Education recently honored its student athletes by presenting them with an Eagle pin in recognition of their achievements.
Field Hockey
The Field Hockey Team defeated Shen 1-0, becoming Section II Division 1 Champions, marking the program’s very first championship. The win gave BC an invitation to the state tournament where they played a great game before losing in the Regional Finals 1-0 to Scarsdale.
Congratulations to team players:
Elizabeth Austin, Grade 11
Haley Backlund, Grade 12
Grace Chrapowitzky, Grade 11
Jill DeCancio, Grade 12
Natalie DeSanti, Grade 10
Lauren Dudgeon, Grade 10
Avery Eick, Grade 10
Oona Ko Knight, Grade 11
Amelia Kuhn, Grade 11
Violet McDonald, Grade 9
Finleigh McClain, Grade 9
Caitlin McInerny, Grade 12
Clare Megahey, Grade 10
Agnes Potenciano, Grade 12
Katherine Qualia, Grade 11
Teagan Rosencranse, Grade 10
Rurika Suzuki, Grade 11
Girls Tennis
The Girls Tennis Team also won the Suburban Council championship with an undefeated record of 14-0. They went on to defeat Saratoga 8-1 in the D1 Sectional Finals, followed by a 6-1 Regional Championship win over Section 3 Baldwinsville. As a result, BC participated in the NYSPHSAA State Championships held at the USTA Center in NYC for the second consecutive year; there the Eagles were defeated by a tough Scarsdale team. Girls Tennis Coach Scott George was named Times Union’s Tennis Coach of the Year.
Individual State Tennis Qualifiers were sophomores Anna Peles and Hope Brown.
Congratulations to team players:
Elizabeth Amirbekian, 7th grade
Suzanna Amirbekian, 12th grade
Isabelle Brand, 10th grade
Hope Brown, 10th grade
Paige Davenport, 11th grade
Audrey Henson, 12th grade
Kripa Hongalgi, 10th grade
Natalee Huli, 12th grade
Shayna Huli, 10th grade
Rayka Kogut, 10th grade
Purvayi Patil, 10th grade
Zara Pattison, 10th grade
Anna Peles, 10th grade
Kirsten Phang, 11th grade
Nina Vargas, 10th grade
Genevieve Vollaro, 10th grade
Garima Yadav, 12th grade
Girls Swim & Dive
The Girls Swim & Dive team placed 3rd at Sectionals. For the 5th consecutive year the “Athlete of the Meet” at sectionals was won by a BC swimmer.
Congratulations to team members:
Katie Ferriera, Athlete of the Meet, state qualifier and section champion in the 200 IM as well as the 500, 200 medley and the 400 free
Olivia Skuza, 100 BR state qualifier and member of the 200 medley relay and 400 free relay teams
Courtney Sorbello, state qualifier in 200 medley relay, 200 free relay
Kayleigh Bigwarfe, state qualifier in 200 free & 400 free relays
Sarah Berasconi, state qualifier in 200 free and 400 free relays
Hannah Fronheiser, state qualifier in 200 medley and 200 free relays
Natalie Hopper, state qualifier in diving
Girls X Country
Girls Cross Country Team pictured with Athletic Director Len Kies, Superintendent Jody Monroe, and Board President Holly Dellenbough
Congratulations to team members:
Riley Davis, NYSPHSAA state qualifier, Nike Cross Nationals Invitation, Portland, OR
Charlotte O’Meara, NYSPHSAA state qualifier, Nike Cross Nationals Invitation, Portland, OR
Olivia Deer, NYSPHSAA state qualifier, Nike Cross Nationals Invitation, Portland, OR
Kate Bannigan, Nike Cross Nationals Invitation, Portland, OR
Annie Bolke, Nike Cross Nationals Invitation, Portland, OR
Anna Chrapowitzky, Nike Cross Nationals Invitation, Portland, OR
Sarah Guyette, Nike Cross Nationals Invitation, Portland, OR