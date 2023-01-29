Additional charges filed on accused sex offender

GUILDERLAND — More victims have come forward and State Police have filed additional charges against an Albany man for sexually abusing minors.

Louis Maniscalco, 39, was first arrested on December 20 for attempted criminal sex act and two counts of attempted sexual abuse. He was sent to Albany County jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond. The publicity surrounding that case prompted multiple other victims to come forward.

On Thursday, Jan. 12, State Police arrested him again after an investigation into claims from at least two more victims. Investigators charge him with predatory sexual assault against a child, two counts of sexual abuse, criminal sex act, and attempted criminal sexual act, all felonies. All the additional victims are under the age of 12.

He was still at the jail and investigators processed him there and he was arraigned in Guilderland Town Court.

He was returned to the Albany County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information or believes they may have also been a victim is asked to contact SP Latham Investigators at 518-583-7000 or email [email protected]

DWI on Elm

DELMAR — State Police stopped a vehicle on Elm Avenue On Sunday, Jan. 14, at about 11:33 p.m. for violations of the Vehicle and Traffic Laws.

The driver of the vehicle, who was under 19, was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated after failing roadside sobriety tests. They were transported to the New Scotland barracks, where they provided a breath sample that returned a 0.12 percent BAC.

Tickets were issued returnable to the Bethlehem Town Court at a later date, and they were released to a sober party.

Crash and DWI on Elsmere Avenue

DELMAR – Bethlehem police responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Elsmere Avenue on Saturday, Jan. 14 at approximately 2:57 p.m. and found two cars damaged and Elsmere and Bethlehem EMS treating one of the drivers.

After an investigation, police determined that a 75-year-old Delmar woman was driving her red 2019 Subaru southbound on Elsmere Avenue and crossed into the northbound lane and hit a 2018 Prius, then continued across a lawn into a tree.

The driver said she was going to the pharmacy. Officers observed a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from the woman’s breath while they were interviewing her in the ambulance. She could not complete field sobriety tests but did test positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device.

She submitted to a blood test for alcohol content. The woman was transported to the Albany Medical Center Hospital where she was charged with DWI, given a bill of particulars, and issued an appearance ticket to return to Bethlehem Town Court.

Former employee arrested for grand larceny

DELMAR – A former Hannaford employee was arrested and charged with grand larceny for allegedly stealing $2,404.75 from the store.

While working at the customer service desk at the store on November 14, Daquan Johnson, 29, of Albany, allegedly removed cash and several money orders from the drawer at the desk and hurriedly left after his shift, according to reports. There were inconsistencies with Western Union transactions as well.

Detectives attempted to contact Johnson and a warrant application was signed for his arrest.

Johnson was picked up by SUNY Albany officers on Friday, Jan. 13 on the Bethlehem arrest warrant and they transferred him to Bethlehem police. He was processed, but Judge Donovan was unable to arraign the suspect at the time. Johnson was given paperwork for Bethlehem Town Court on Tuesday, Jan. 17, and released.

Fake registration on Willow Street

GUILDERLAND – On Tuesday, Jan. 17 at about 5:30 p.m., State Police stopped a vehicle on Willow Street in Guilderland for a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation. Troopers identified the driver, Bryan Tracy, 46, of Schenectady and the registration displayed on the vehicle was determined to be forged.

Tracy was arrested and charged with possession of a forged instrument, a felony. He was transported to the Guilderland barracks for processing, issued an appearance ticket returnable to Guilderland Town Court on Thursday, Jan. 19, and released.