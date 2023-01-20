LATHAM — Plug Power Inc., a leading provider of turnkey hydrogen solutions for the global green hydrogen economy, has been awarded an order to deliver two 30-tons-per-day (TPD) hydrogen liquefaction systems (also known as hydrogen liquefiers) to TC Energy Corporation.

These 30TPD hydrogen liquefaction systems utilize a hydrogen refrigeration cycle and bring to market one of the most energy efficient designs to date.

Liquid hydrogen has superior energy density than gaseous hydrogen, making it easier to transport and use in hard-to-decarbonize sectors. By liquifying hydrogen with Plug’s highly efficient and reliable liquefaction systems, TC Energy will achieve significant cost savings, broader distribution coverage and overall energy efficiency with minimal hardware.

Through the acquisition of Joule Processing LLC in 2022, Plug gained core competency in liquefaction systems known for their operational efficiency, flexibility and reliability. Plug’s hydrogen liquefaction system has one of the most energy-efficient designs on the market utilizing hydrogen as the refrigerant in the main liquefaction cycle. This leads to the most efficient and cost-effective product on the market.