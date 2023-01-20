COXSACKIE — The National Bank of Coxsackie recently announced today Stephen McCormick has joined National Bank of Coxsackie as its newest vice president/commercial loan officer.

“Stephen brings significant experience in commercial lending to NBC, and we are excited to grow in the Capital District with our premier business banking solutions,” said National Bank of Coxsackie CEO John A. Balli.

McCormick comes to the National Bank of Coxsackie with over 10 years of experience in the banking industry. He joins NBC from Sunmark Credit Union, where he was a Business Loan Officer in the Albany area. His experience focuses on developing relationships with Commercial Clients and servicing those relationships.

“I am excited to join the NBC team.” saic McCormick. “I am also looking forward to being a part of the growth strategy they have for the Capital Region.”

Since 1852, The National Bank of Coxsackie has been the reliable bank of choice for thousands of clients. With eight locations ranging from Coxsackie to Glenmont, they are proud to service the Capital Region.