LATHAM – The League of Women Voters, Colonie Chamber of Commerce and Spotlight News present a forum tonight featuring the Candidates seeking the Colonie Town Board and Supervisor.

The forum for the six candidates for Town Board will begin at 6:30. The Supervisor Event will start after that event and a short pause. There will be a few minutes of dark screen between events as we switch the stage.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this event will be livestreamed on and recorded for Spotlight Newspapers’ Youtube Channel. The candidates will appear together, but there will be no live audience this year.

You can click on the link below to see the stream of the event. A video will post on Spotlight Newspapers’ YouTube channel of the entire event after the stream ends.

The questions will be from the community, submitted last week. Each candidate will answer the same question.

Voter’s and Business owner’s Questions were submitted to via a digital lockbox and the same will be asked of all candidates.

The Lockbox for all questions closed at 11:00 pm on October 18.

The Links for this event:

Spotlight Newspapers YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsicCuwV6ouQzd0Ga9iiWQA

The Stream link: https://youtu.be/OX9jrhOvKao