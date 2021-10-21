<p class="p1"><span class="s1">I<\/span>n the interest of protecting the health and safety of everyone at the library, we are continuing to require masks inside the building for all visitors ages 2 and up regardless of vaccination status.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p3">Our staff will be looking to see that masks remain in place once inside the library and may give a gentle reminder if someone\u2019s mask slips below their nose or is lifted for any length of time. For this reason, we are currently not allowing food or drink inside the building.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p3">If you don\u2019t have a mask with you, we are happy to provide one for you to use.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p3">Those who prefer not to wear a mask can take advantage of curbside pickup \u2013 even for print jobs.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p3">We also loan out Chromebooks and WiFi hotspots for off-site use. E-mail us at info@bethpl.org or give us a call at (518) 439-9314 to find out how we can help you.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p3">We thank everyone for their understanding as we do our best to protect our community while providing the library services that entertain, inform and engage our users.<\/p>\r\n<img class="size-medium wp-image-189410 aligncenter" src="https:\/\/spotlightnews.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/10\/N2109P46007H-web-300x200.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="200" \/>\r\n<p class="p4"><span class="s2"><b>Learn about aging vision<\/b><\/span><\/p>\r\n<p class="p3">Join us Monday, Oct. 25, for an engaging presentation designed for adults to learn about the leading causes of vision loss, early warning signs, eye health, vision rehabilitation therapy and low vision adaptive aids, such as magnifiers, large print and talking items. The Independent Living with Aging Vision program is presented by Lisa Jordan from the Northeastern Association of the Blind at Albany (NABA).<\/p>\r\n<p class="p3">Masks and social distancing will be required for all attendees. Please visit our online calendar at bethlehem.librarycalendar.com to sign up.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p4"><span class="s2"><b>Storytime online<\/b><\/span><\/p>\r\n<p class="p3">Looking to explore some picture books at your own pace? Bethlehem librarian Miss Anne has put together some Storytime Online Kits highlighting popular titles like \u201cThe Kissing Hand,\u201d \u201cThe Day the Crayons Quit,\u201d \u201cThe Very Hungry Caterpillar\u201d and more. So whether you are traveling or the library is closed, you can treat your little ones to a storytime \u2013 anytime.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p3">Each \u201ckit\u201d features a video of the story being read \u2013 sometimes even by the author \u2013 along with several related activities to do at home.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p3">Visit https:\/\/bit.ly\/BPLStorytimeOnlineKits and then click on the cover you want to explore.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p4"><span class="s2"><b>Good Things<\/b><\/span><\/p>\r\n<p class="p3">Have you checked out our Library of Things recently? New things are being added all the time to this innovative collection supported by the Friends of Bethlehem Public Library.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p3">Make some music with our ukuleles, keyboards, guitar effects pedals and drum kits. Be handy around the house with the laser level, car code reader and home inspection kit.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p3">Or try out entertainment devices like the Nintendo Switch, karaoke machines, board games, VR headsets and more.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p3">We\u2019ve also got camcorders, Wi-Fi hotspots and Chromebooks, along with telescopes, trail cameras, fishing poles and binoculars. And all of these \u201cthings\u201d are just the tip of the iceberg!<\/p>\r\n<p class="p3">Many items in the Library of Things collection are requestable and can be borrowed for two weeks at a time with your library card. Visit www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org\/borrow\/library-of-things to see what\u2019s available.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p5"><i>\u2014 Kristen Roberts<\/i><\/p>