<p class="p1"><span class="s1">C<\/span>aregivers with children ages 3 to 7 are invited to register for one, two, or all three Saturday morning sessions with yoga instructor, Tommie Burch. Sessions begin at 10:15, November 6, and will run for the next 2 consecutive Saturdays. These are a fun and joyful class that provides an opportunity for bonding with family while sharing the health and well being that yoga brings. Please bring a yoga mat or large towel. Please register as a family for each class. All attendees must follow all current covid guidelines. Detailed guidelines will be available as the date approaches.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s2"><b>Herbs &<span class="Apple-converted-space">\u00a0 <\/span>Holism<\/b><\/span><\/p>\r\n<p class="p4">Plants, like people, are complex. The most effective herbalists understand the how and why behind the herb\u2019s therapeutic properties. Holistic herbalism is about getting to know the essential healing pattern within each plant. Join us at 6:30pm, Wednesday, October 27 to learn about one medicinal plant - from its herbal actions, energetics planetary correspondences, and more. Go beyond basic herbalism and gather a truly holistic understanding of the plants you rely on for medicine. Please register.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s2"><b>Thursday Afternoon Movies<\/b><\/span><\/p>\r\n<p class="p4">Classic movies are back at the library. Join us at 1pm on Thursday afternoons, for some movie trivia and friendly socializing. Seating will be very limited, so come early, choose some snacks, and watch a great, classic movie. Check our events calendar or call the library to find out what\u2019s playing this week.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s2"><b>Grab & Go Kits<\/b><\/span><\/p>\r\n<p class="p4">November\u2019s grab & go craft for adults is a mystery project. Sign up online now, and pick up your bag of supplies anytime after November 1. These are fun and easy crafts, with no experience needed. Spend some time being creative.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p6"><i>\u2014 Lynn Kohler<\/i><\/p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s2"><b>BOT Meeting<\/b><\/span><\/p>\r\n<p class="p4">The Library Board of Trustees will be meeting virtually at 7pm, Monday, October 25. The public is always welcome to attend. To receive the link for the meeting, please register on our events calendar or call the library at 518-765-2791.<\/p>