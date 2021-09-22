COLONIE — After going all virtual the last two years, The Colonie Youth Center will host an in-person Crossings 5K Challenge & Kids Run on Sunday, Sept. 26.

Registration for the, chip-timed 5K and free kids quarter mile Fun Run is open until race day. The 5K begins and ends near the Rudy A. Ciccottie Family Recreation Center at 9:30 a.m. and the Fun Run will be about a half hour later. The course winds its way through the Crossings Park and has in the past had more than 1,000 participants.

The event, which focuses on “family, fun, health and wellness,” serves as CYC’s largest fundraiser, providing funding for CYC’s Scholarship Fund and the Sammy Nathan Scholarship Fund. These programs assist income-eligible families with childcare and health and wellness programming at reduced rates.

There is also a virtual option for those who want to avoid the crowd.

To register, or get more information, visit the CYC website here.