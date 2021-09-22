COLONIE — Police are looking for help in its investigation of an accident involving a bicycle and vehicle on Sept. 21 at around 8:30 p.m.

According to Lt. Robert Donnelly, the bicyclist, a 39-year-old from Colonie, rode into the street in front of a 2017 Chevrolet as it was entering the I-87 southbound ramp from Central Avenue.

The driver of the Chevy, a 41-year-old from Troy, immediately stopped, Donnelly said, called 911 and attempted to help the rider.

The bicyclist was taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital by Colonie EMS with serious injuries. The driver was not injured.

The rider did not have reflective clothing on, did not have any lights on his bike and was not wearing a helmet, Donnelly said. He was not using the crosswalk.

The ramp was closed for about 45 minutes.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any additional information is asked to call Colonie Police at 518-783-2744.