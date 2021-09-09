COLONIE — Five former and retiring Town Board members endorsed Kelly Mateja for town supervisor.

Mateja is running on the Democratic, Working Families Party, and Colonie Forward lines against Republican Peter Crummey, a former judge who also has the Conservative Party line, to take over for Paula Mahan, who is retiring after seven, two-year terms heading up the Capital District’s largest town.

The board members listed on the press release did not include the two sitting Democrats on the board, Jill Penn and Melissa Jeffers. But, Jeffers said the two are part of the Democratic Party slate and are campaigning together. Penn’s term is not up this year.

Those who were included in the press release include:

• Former Town Board member Paul Rosano: “Kelly brings a wealth of knowledge to the position. Her background in planning and economic development as well as her knowledge of infrastructure will help keep the Town of Colonie moving in the right direction.

• Retiring Town Board member Linda Murphy: “I’ve spent my entire time on the Town Board working with the seniors of Colonie. Kelly Mateja has worked for both Colonie Senior Services Inc. and now for the state Department for Aging.”

• Former Town Board member Daniel Hornick: “Colonie is at the crossroads of the Capital Region. As a planner, Kelly Mateja knows the need to keep our community safe and vibrant.

• Former Town Board member Brian Haak: I’ve learned that leadership is as much about a willingness to explore new solutions and caring about people’s everyday lives as intelligence and hard work. Luckily for us, Kelly combines all these qualities and will be a great leader for Colonie.”

• Former Town Board member Bill Carl: “Kelly Mateja is energetic and enthusiastic. This energy and enthusiasm will help her to continue to bring good government to the Town of Colonie.