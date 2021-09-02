COLONIE — A plan to build a fast food restaurant and a bank on a vacant lot on Central Avenue took a step through the planning process last week.

The plan would construct a 2,145-square-foot Popeyes restaurant and a 2,500-square-foot yet to be identified bank at the site of the former Sushi X restaurant, which has been razed.

The about 2.5-acre plot of land is zoned Commercial Office Residential. It has an easement with the neighboring Aldi’s supermarket to allow traffic through its parking lot to access a signalized intersection to make taking a left hand turn onto Central Avenue easier and safer.

The Popeyes restaurant would seat 46 and have two drive thru lanes that would merge into one pick up lane. It would have 25 parking spaces.

The bank would have two teller lanes and an automatic teller land and have 39 parking spaces, Brent Steenburgh, who presented on behalf of the developer, Trinity Realty Group, told the Planning Board on Tuesday, Aug. 24.

When the Sushi X was demolished in March, 2019, the land was earmarked for a Cumberland Farms.

The board unanimously granted the fast food/bank plan concept acceptance. The project will need to come back before the Planning Board at least once more for final site plan approval before construction can begin.