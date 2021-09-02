COLONIE — Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed an accident involving a bicyclist that occurred on Route 9 at about 10:37 p.m. to call 518-783-2620.

The bicyclist is not named, but did sustain a serious head injury and is listed in critical condition.

According to Sgt. T.P. Martinovich, of the Colonie Police Traffic Safety Division, the bicyclist was found lying on the roadway in front of JJ Rafferty’s at 847 Loudon Road.

It is not clear whether the bicyclist fell off the bike or was struck by a motor vehicle.

“It does appear the bicycle had been struck by a motor vehicle, either at the time of the crash or after the bicycle was on already on the ground,” Martinovich said in a statement.

The bicycle is a blue, Crestwood Freespirit mountain bike.

Anyone who does call is asked to reference incident No. 21-056854.