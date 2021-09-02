ALBANY — A man in his 60s died of COVID-19 from Wednesday to Thursday — the seventh fatality in the county since Friday, Aug. 27. The county’s death toll now stands at 396.

Since Wednesday, there were 104 new COVID-19 cases in Albany County. The five-day average of new cases is up to 75.4 and the seven-day percent positive rate is stands at 4.8 percent.

As of Thursday, there were 497 active cases in the county, up from 479 on Wednesday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 820 from 795. So far, 84,821 people have completed quarantine with 26,208 who have tested positive and recovered.

Of the new cases, 35 had close contacts to positive cases, 60 did not yet have clear sources of infection, three reported traveling out of state, and six are healthcare workers or residents of a congregate living setting.

County Executive Dan McCoy said there 27 county residents hospitalized as of Thursday, up four from Wednesday, with nine in the ICU.

“We’ve lost seven Albany County residents in less than a week to COVID-19,” McCoy said. “I continue to encourage people to get vaccinated. It is the best protection to fight this virus.”

As of Wednesday, the latest tally, 69.6 percent of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of vaccine and 63.9 percent have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18 and older population is 80.5 percent.

Albany County will deliver vaccines to homebound residents, which includes seniors, disabled individuals, those lacking childcare and those with other accessibility issues. Anyone who would like to schedule a time for a vaccine appointment should call 518-447-7198.

Residents can also receive free Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Albany County Department of Health located at 175 Green St. Those 12 and older are currently eligible. No appointments are needed and walk-ins are welcome. Those 12 to 15 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Free transportation is available for anyone at least 60 years old by calling the County Department for Aging in advance at 518-447-7198.

For more information visit the county Department of Health website or call 518-447-4580.