COLONIE — As the number of COVID cases continues to increase thanks to the Delta variant, the town is requiring all persons — the public and employees — regardless of vaccination status to wear masks when entering a town building for any reason.

“Masks will be required for all attendees, including town employees, at all indoor public meetings,” according to the directive issued this week. “Masks will be required for all visitors indoors at town facilities.”

The directive states it is following recommendations by the federal Center for Disease Control. The City of Albany and Albany County have already issued mask mandates for people entering their facilities.

Colonie officials will continue to monitor the situation and revise procedures as necessary.