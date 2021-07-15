WATERVLIET – A local soldier killed in action in Iraq will be honored when a national honor organization comes to town July 25.

The Tribute to Fallen Soldiers will honor Watervliet native David Fisher with a stop and ceremony at his mother Vicki DiMura’s house in Saratoga Springs. The group rides across the country each year to honor fallen veterans, starting in Oregon and ending at Arlington National Cemetery. This is the 12th year the riders will hit the road.

“It is great that they are remembering David this year,” Dimura said. “We are one of three stops in New York and the riders will then go to Vermont.”

Fisher was assigned to the 42nd Infantry Division, 1st Battalion, 101st Cavalry Regiment, New York Army National Guard, Newburgh, N.Y. and killed Dec. 1, 2004 while his unit was on patrol in Baghdad and the Humvee in which he was riding rolled over. He was 21 years old when he died.

He was a 2001 graduate of Watervliet High School and was the son of John Fisher, who recently retired from the Cohoes Police Department.

Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Northwest began the rides to honor and pay tribute to America’s fallen service members back in the summer of 2009. The journey initially began within the state of Oregon. During those early years, the State of Oregon had more than 120 fallen service members throughout the state.

According to the organization’s website, “It was our ambition to honor each and every one of these fallen service members to graciously acknowledge their service and sacrifice and to remind each Gold Star family their fallen service member wasn’t forgotten.”

The procession will pass over the Route 9P bridge over Saratoga Lake between 1 and 2pm on July 25 en route to DiMura’s home. Those who are interested are encouraged to line the roadway as the Motorcycle procession passes.

If you are interested in attending the ceremony, DiMura asks that you contact her in advance at 518-321-4113 to make parking arrangements, since it is a residential neighborhood along the lake.