DELMAR — The Bethlehem Police Department reported a recent uptick in Felony Lane Gang activity throughout the Capital District.

The police agency reported last week a three-day string in “significant” activity involving vehicles with smashed windows at sporting events, shopping malls and trail heads.

Police said culprits are targeting vehicles to access unattended purses and wallets where they can obtain personal information, financial material, documents, credit cards and banking information. The items are “almost immediately” used at a local bank to cause “potential financial loss” using disguises, police said through a statement.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Felony Lane Gang originated in Florida a decade ago, often stealing purses and using identification to commit further crimes, cashing bogus checks or going on shopping sprees with stolen credit cards. The name derives from how the alleged would wear wigs while sitting in the farthest drive-thru bank teller lane to avoid detection.

Police have asked residents to be cautious and only bring what is needed. Law enforcement has asked people to avoid leaving these sensitive items unattended in vehicles.

If you become a victim of this type of criminal activity, immediately cancel all your accounts and contact your local police agency.