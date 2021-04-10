COLONIE — Two people were found dead inside their Boght Road home in an apparent murder suicide.

According to Lt. Daniel Belles, police were dispatched to 520 Boght Road, located about a mile east of Route 9, at about 7 a.m. on Saturday, April 10, to check on the welfare of a resident.

Police found two bodies in the neatly kept single story brick house with gunshot wounds. One of which appeared to be self-inflicted, Belles said.

The victims are not being named at this time but both were in their 50s and both lived in the residence.

Police are still investigating but “it appears to be an isolated incident” and “there are no suspects being sought,” Belles said.

More information is expected to be released after the autopsies, which are scheduled for Sunday.

This story will be updated.